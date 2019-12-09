Benefits Of Ghee And Why You Should Include It In Your Daily Diet

Ghee is the most valued traditional food in Indian cuisine. According to researchers, it is even known as an Ayurvedic medicine for having many healing properties. Ghee is used in everything from dal to mouthwatering Indian sweets. Ghee is filled with fat-soluble vitamins, Omega -3 fatty acids and butyric acids. It helps in weight loss, improves the gut health and boosts the immunity. Ghee is made out of clarified butter of cow’s milk. Given below are a few reasons why you should include ghee in your diet.

Read Is Green Coffee Healthy? Check Out Its Benefits For Your Skin, Hair And Body

Why you need to include more ghee in your diet?

Helps you lose weight.

According to netmeds, ghee is packed with essential fatty acids, butyric acids and medium-chain triglycerides which aids clearing clogged fats and helps in getting rid of it. People aiming to lose weight look at ghee as the most fattening substance but, it works the other way round.

Read Healthy Foods To Include In Your Diet As Your Grow Older

Good for eyes

Ghee is filled with vitamin A, making it a good source of food to boost eye health. The poor health of eyesight is because of the changing of light and Vitamin A plays a crucial role in preserving the eye for better vision.

Digestion

Nutrition experts have stated that ghee includes gastric juice which helps in promoting digestion. Gastric juices contain enzymes that help in breaking down food into smaller compounds. It is thus essential to include ghee in your diet.

Read Raisins: 5 Health Benefits Of Incorporating Raisins In Your Diet

Keeps you warm from within

According to Ayurveda, eating ghee helps you stay warm from within, which is why it is extensively used for preparing dishes during winter.

Good for heart

Like other fats, ghee is also known to increase the cholesterol levels in your body but, nutritionists say ghee is in fact much safer to consume for a healthy heart. Nutritionist Dr Rupali Datta had said that ghee can be consumed daily in small quantities as a source of saturated fats. A study has also proved, ghee can be good for lowering bad cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol.

Read Health Benefits And Uses Of Jojoba Oil For The Skin