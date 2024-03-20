Advertisement

With the arrival of summer, mangoes aka ‘King of Fruits’ become the season's highlight, providing people a refreshing respite from the rising heat. Nutrition experts suggest elevating this summer delight by combining it with sprouts to create a nutritious mango moong salad, as per a Medical News Today report.

This nutritious salad combines the sweetness of mangoes with the crunchiness of sprouted beans or lentils, complemented by an assortment of vegetables such as cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers. The inclusion of herbs and spices further enhances the flavour and nutritional value, helping you intake plenty of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants vital for maintaining good health during the warmer months.

Mango Moong Salad Benefits

Mangoes, known for their rich content of vitamins A, C, and E, along with fibre and antioxidants, also possess a high water content. This makes them ideal for keeping the body hydrated during the summer. Sprouts, on the other hand, emerge from germinated seeds and are packed with protein, folate, iron, and magnesium, making them an essential provider of nutrients.

The combination of mangoes with sprouted moong offers both anti-diabetic benefits and antioxidant properties, according a Healthline report. It effectively manages sugar spikes often associated with consuming mangoes alone. When mangoes are mixed with sprouts and other hydrating vegetables like cucumber and lettuce, they form a highly nutritious meal option for the summer, as per a Medical News Today report.

Introducing mango, sprouts, and lemon into your breakfast routine can inject a dose of phytochemicals, polyphenols, and vitamin C into your diet. Adding carrots, cucumber, and onion further increases the fibre content, contributing to a balanced and nutritious meal.

This salad is not only low in calories and high in fibre but also supports weight management by promoting satiety and preventing overeating. Fiber plays a crucial role in digestion and metabolism, while the vitamins and antioxidants in mangoes and sprouts strengthen the immune system, offering protection against infections and diseases.

By incorporating this mango moong salad into your summer diet, you can enjoy a refreshing, flavourful, and nutritious meal that boosts immunity and keeps you energised during the hot season.