Lemon Grass Benefits: It Is High Time To Include It In Your Daily Diet

Lemongrass has many benefits. It is good for uplifting your mood and reduces stress. Continue reading to know how lemongrass can be effective for you:

Good for digestion

Lemongrass is used as a Chinese medicine which helps to reduce bloating, constipation or any problems related to digestion. It helps in soothing one's stomach. Lemongrass tea is mostly preferred after any meal for better digestion.

Has properties of antioxidants

According to a study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry, lemongrass contains several antioxidants that can flush out radicals from your body. The study also shows that the antioxidants in the tea prevent the growth of cancer cells.

Regulates blood pressure

Lemongrass tea can regulate your blood pressure by stimulating blood circulation. It is also suggested by researchers that people with heart problems should consume lemongrass in moderation to prevent themselves from experiencing dangerous drops in heart rate.

Relieves menstrual pain

Lemongrass is excellent for women. It provides relief from hot flashes, helps in reducing the cramps and pain during menstrual cycles. However, if you are pregnant, lactating or have diabetes, you should exercise caution when consuming lemongrass tea. The tea may affect certain chemical compounds in the body.

Potential to heal cold and flu

Lemongrass contains vitamin C that helps in strengthening one's immune system. Lemongrass tea has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that can help the person to fight against cold and flu. A warm mixture of lemongrass, tulsi leaves and cardamom is also a common Ayurvedic cure for cold and flu.

Good for skin

Lemongrass contains vitamin A and vitamin C, which are considered to be the most essential nutrients for healthy, glowing skin. It helps in improving blood circulation, thus clearing your skin from within and helps in reducing pimples.