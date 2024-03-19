×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

Bengaluru Chefs Create Guinness Record For World's Longest Dosa | WATCH

Chef Fregi Mathew took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video of the world's longest dosa which spans over 120 feet.

Bengaluru Chefs Create Guinness Record For World's Longest Dosa | WATCH
Bengaluru Chefs Create Guinness Record For World's Longest Dosa | WATCH | Image:Unsplash
When it comes to South Indian cuisine, the one dish that stands out the most is dosa. That crispy and crunchy thin layer of batter filled with potato stuffing and served with sambhar. If you are a dosa lover, there is a good news for you. Following the achievement of Hyderabad's 54-foot long dosa, there is now a 123-foot long dosa, which has been deemed as the longest dosa by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Bengaluru's 123-feet long dosa breaks all records

According to a report by ANI, this record-breaking dosa was prepared using MTR's Red Rice batter by a team of 75 chefs. It was done under the guidance of MTR's Cuisine Centre of Excellence.  Speaking about the achievement, Sunay Bhasin, CEO of MTR said, "This is a moment of immense pride for us. We were attempting for a 100 feet dosa, however, we have outdone ourselves and have created a 123 feet dosa. This monumental dosa is a celebration of our heritage and the love we have been receiving for generations."

Chef Fregi Mathew took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video of the longest dosa. In the caption, he wrote, “I’m thrilled to announce a historic milestone at MTR! 🏆✨ Proudly celebrating the 100th year anniversary with a Guinness World Records title for the longest dosa, measuring an incredible 123.03 feet!”

Chandra Mouli, the MD of Lorman Kitchen Equipment LTd told ANI that it was created in partnership with Lorman Kitchen Equipments to celebrate 100 years of MTR foods. "World's Longets Dosa is being cooked on a specially built induction stove, the biggest ever from Lorman," he said. 
 

