Bengaluru: Places That Serve The Creamiest Mac And Cheese In The City

No matter what mood you are in, a huge bowl of Mac & Cheese makes everything better. This rich and classic meal makes your heart melt at the first bite. For an evening time snack, this steamy hot dish with melted cheese makes for wholesome food. Without any further ado, we have compiled some of the best places that serve mouth-watering Mac & Cheese in Bengaluru.

1. Arbor Brewing Company

Besides being the first American Craft Brewery, Arbor Brewing Company is known for its popular Baked Mac & Cheese. Tossed in parmesan, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, this delicacy is also loaded with a generous amount of cream sauce. The baked crust of Mac & Cheese is enough to make you dig in this wondrous snack. You can also customize it by adding chunks of meat to accentuate the taste. It tastes so good that you would love to clean the leftover cheese with bread in your last bite.

2. Smoke House Deli

SHD Mac N Cheese is super- gooey and rich. You can indulge in this classic experience by adding chicken sausage or bacon, as per your choice. Appreciated for its food presentation, Smoke House Deli serves one of the creamiest Mac N Cheese in the metro-city.

3. Soda Bottle Opener Wala

Walk in the memory lane, with the nostalgic taste of Desi Masala and tomatoes. Tomato Cheese Macaroni by Soda Bottle Opener Wala is something you are quite accustomed to. This dish is one of those dishes that most mothers would pack for breakfast during school days. Topped with plenty of salted butter, tomato cheese macaroni is an all-time meal.

