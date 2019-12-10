Besan Ke Laddoo Recipe With Easy Step-to-step Guide On How To Make It

Laddoo is prepared in many forms and variations. There are several laddoo recipes like Boondi Ke laddoo, Besan Ke laddoo and more. Besan Ke Laddoo is amongst the most loved laddoo variations loved by many. Here is a step-to-step recipe of this delicious Indian dessert.

Ingredients of Besan Ke Laddoo

Two cups of besan/gram flour

Half cup of ghee

One cup of powdered sugar

Four green powdered cardamoms

One or two tablespoons of golden raisins

Also Read | Mawa Kachori - Lip-smacking Rajasthani Mawa kachori recipe that you need to try at least once

Recipe of Besan Ke Laddoo

Step 1

Take besan in a deep-fry pan on slow flame for about 11-12 mins. Make sure to keep on stirring the besan continuously right from the start to roast well and avoid it from getting burned. Continuous stirring will make the besan brown evenly. On the other hand, melt the ghee in a separate pan.

Also Read | Chocolate mousse | Recipe for the delicious sweet dessert dish | Easy steps to bake the dessert perfectly

Step 2

After roasting for 11-12 minutes, add the melted ghee in it and continue roasting the besan for at least five to six minutes. While roasting, do not forget to keep stirring it continuously. The besan will then start to give a nice nutty fragrance and will start releasing ghee. Switch off the flame as soon as the besan starts giving a strong nutty fragrance.

Also Read | Christmas delicacy: End your evening with delicious plum cake. Check out the quick and easy recipe here

Step 3

Add powdered sugar in the besan. Mix them well so that there are no lumps. Now, add powdered cardamom and raisins in the mixture. Mix some chopped dry fruits for better taste and stir well.

Step 4

After blending the laddoo mixture well, allow it to cool down at room temperature. Now start making medium-sized round besan laddoos. Put the laddoos in an airtight container and store it.

Also Read | Methi paratha recipe: Easy and quick recipe of delicious Methi paratha to ease your hunger pangs