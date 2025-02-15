Besan Masala Roti: Now Savour A Nutritious And Lip-Smacking Haryanvi Staple For Every Meal

Tired of old fashion roti? Try this Besan Roti, a traditional Haryanvi style bread, which can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Not only is it delicious, but it is also packed with health benefits.

Made from gram flour, it is rich in protein, high in fiber, and gluten-free, making it a great option for digestion and overall well-being.

With a low glycemic index, it helps regulate blood sugar levels, supports heart health, and aids in weight management by keeping you full for longer.

Additionally, it is a good source of iron, magnesium, and B vitamins, essential for maintaining energy and overall health.

Ingredients

1 cup besan (gram flour)

1 cup atta (whole wheat flour)

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon ajwain (caraway or carom seeds)

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup curd | yogurt (optional)

Water to knead

For Masala filling:

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

½ teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon coriander powder

1 tablespoon Ghee

(Besan Masala Roti. Rep Pic. Image: Pexels)

Instructions

Add the flour, salt, ajwain and turmeric powder in a mixing bowl. Mix well. Add the curd, and then sprinkle water little by little to form a slightly firm dough. Rest it for about 20 minutes.

Mix all the ingredients mentioned under masala filling and keep aside.

Take the rested dough and divide into 8 portions. Take a portion and flatten it slightly. Dust some flour on the rolling surface (minimum flour as needed) and some on top of the dough. Roll it out into a small disc (approx 3 cm).

Brush the surface with ghee and sprinkle the masala filling evenly. Then you can fold this into a triangle or a circle.

Heat the griddle | tawa on medium heat. Once it is hot, place this on the tawa. In 10-15 sec flip it.

Apply some ghee on top and then again flip it and apply ghee on to the other side. Now cook both sides until brown spots appear and it may slightly puff.

Follow the same procedure with the remaining dough.

Serve it immediately with a spicy side or a simple yogurt.

