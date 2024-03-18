Updated March 17th, 2024 at 22:37 IST
Best Accompaniments To Serve Alongside Indian Cuisine
Whatever Indian cuisine you are planning to serve at your next gathering, these accompaniments will sit well with them and elevate the dining experience.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Indian cuisine is renowned for its diverse array of flavors, textures, and nutritional profiles, often represented in a harmonious ensemble of dishes that make up a complete meal. While the main courses tend to capture most of the attention, the role of side dishes in enriching the culinary experience is indispensable. Here, we delve into six quintessential side dishes that perfectly complement any Indian meal, adding depth and variety to the dining table.
Raita
Its's refreshing yogurt-based condiment that allows diners to calm their tastebuds from rich spiciness of desi curries. Created from yogurt blended with veggies like cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions, and seasoned with spices such as cumin and coriander, raita not only enhances the meal with its creamy texture but also boosts digestion.
Papad
Papad or papadum, a thin, crispy snack made from lentil or chickpea flour, introduces a delightful crunch to every Indian meal. It is available in a variety of flavours, including plain, pepper, and cumin.
Pickles
Pickles, locally known as achar, are a vibrant concoction of fruits and vegetables preserved in oil, vinegar, or brine with an assortment of spices. These tangy and spicy mix intensify flavours, and cleanses one's palate in varying flavour profiles like mango, lemon, and mixed vegetable pickle.
Chutney
These thick sauces or pastes made from fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices, offer a spectrum of flavours from sweet and tangy to spicy and savoury. Notably, include mint, tamarind, and coconut chutney are well-known across the nation.
Vegetable stir-fry
A simple vegetable stir-fry, incorporating a mix of bell peppers, carrots, peas, and beans sautéed with spices like cumin, turmeric, and chili powder, adds both visual appeal and nutritional value, ensuring a well-rounded meal.
Dal
This comforting soup made from lentils or pulses, seasoned with a melange of onions, tomatoes, and spices, stands as a staple of Indian cuisine. Whether served thick or thin, dal is a versatile and nutritious choice, often enjoyed alongside rice or bread.
Advertisement
Published March 17th, 2024 at 22:37 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.