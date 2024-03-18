×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

Best Accompaniments To Serve Alongside Indian Cuisine

Whatever Indian cuisine you are planning to serve at your next gathering, these accompaniments will sit well with them and elevate the dining experience.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Indian side-dishes
Indian side-dishes | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian cuisine is renowned for its diverse array of flavors, textures, and nutritional profiles, often represented in a harmonious ensemble of dishes that make up a complete meal. While the main courses tend to capture most of the attention, the role of side dishes in enriching the culinary experience is indispensable. Here, we delve into six quintessential side dishes that perfectly complement any Indian meal, adding depth and variety to the dining table. 

Raita 

Its's refreshing yogurt-based condiment that allows diners to calm their tastebuds from rich spiciness of desi curries. Created from yogurt blended with veggies like cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions, and seasoned with spices such as cumin and coriander, raita not only enhances the meal with its creamy texture but also boosts digestion. 

Image credit: Unsplash

Papad

Papad or papadum, a thin, crispy snack made from lentil or chickpea flour, introduces a delightful crunch to every Indian meal. It is available in a variety of flavours, including plain, pepper, and cumin.

Image credit: Unsplash

Pickles

Pickles, locally known as achar, are a vibrant concoction of fruits and vegetables preserved in oil, vinegar, or brine with an assortment of spices. These tangy and spicy mix intensify flavours, and cleanses one's palate in varying flavour profiles like mango, lemon, and mixed vegetable pickle.

Chutney

These thick sauces or pastes made from fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices, offer a spectrum of flavours from sweet and tangy to spicy and savoury. Notably, include mint, tamarind, and coconut chutney are well-known across the nation.

Vegetable stir-fry 

A simple vegetable stir-fry, incorporating a mix of bell peppers, carrots, peas, and beans sautéed with spices like cumin, turmeric, and chili powder, adds both visual appeal and nutritional value, ensuring a well-rounded meal.

Dal

This comforting soup made from lentils or pulses, seasoned with a melange of onions, tomatoes, and spices, stands as a staple of Indian cuisine. Whether served thick or thin, dal is a versatile and nutritious choice, often enjoyed alongside rice or bread.
 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

I LEAGUE

Eddie Hernandez

a minute ago
Smriti Mandhana

WPL 2024

9 minutes ago
Virat Kohli on video call with RCB women's team

Kohli's video call

16 minutes ago
Formula-4 car show in Srinagar

PM Modi Praises Car Show

25 minutes ago
Jaya Bachchan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi

Shweta Bachchan Turns 50

31 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster

Prithviraj in BMCM

36 minutes ago
UK Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Charles Spencer Diana

Charles Spencer Worries

37 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

WPL 2024

40 minutes ago
Damsel trailer

Millie On Damsel Shoot

an hour ago
Delhi weather

Delhi Temperature, AQI

an hour ago
RCB

RCB's first reaction

an hour ago
RCB

WPL 2024

an hour ago
Sidharth Malhotra

BTS From Yodha

an hour ago
Sidharth Malhotra

'Yodha' Sidharth Snapped

an hour ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Is A Stunner

an hour ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri In Shiny Outfit

an hour ago
Why is Rahul saying no to Amethi?

PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh

an hour ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay Walks The Ramp

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Netizens React To Jackie Chan's Viral Photos Ahead Of His 70th Birthday

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  2. FIR Filed Against Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel in Mahadev App Case

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  4. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo