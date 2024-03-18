Advertisement

Indian cuisine is renowned for its diverse array of flavors, textures, and nutritional profiles, often represented in a harmonious ensemble of dishes that make up a complete meal. While the main courses tend to capture most of the attention, the role of side dishes in enriching the culinary experience is indispensable. Here, we delve into six quintessential side dishes that perfectly complement any Indian meal, adding depth and variety to the dining table.

Raita

Its's refreshing yogurt-based condiment that allows diners to calm their tastebuds from rich spiciness of desi curries. Created from yogurt blended with veggies like cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions, and seasoned with spices such as cumin and coriander, raita not only enhances the meal with its creamy texture but also boosts digestion.

Image credit: Unsplash

Papad

Papad or papadum, a thin, crispy snack made from lentil or chickpea flour, introduces a delightful crunch to every Indian meal. It is available in a variety of flavours, including plain, pepper, and cumin.

Image credit: Unsplash

Pickles

Pickles, locally known as achar, are a vibrant concoction of fruits and vegetables preserved in oil, vinegar, or brine with an assortment of spices. These tangy and spicy mix intensify flavours, and cleanses one's palate in varying flavour profiles like mango, lemon, and mixed vegetable pickle.

Chutney

These thick sauces or pastes made from fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices, offer a spectrum of flavours from sweet and tangy to spicy and savoury. Notably, include mint, tamarind, and coconut chutney are well-known across the nation.

Vegetable stir-fry

A simple vegetable stir-fry, incorporating a mix of bell peppers, carrots, peas, and beans sautéed with spices like cumin, turmeric, and chili powder, adds both visual appeal and nutritional value, ensuring a well-rounded meal.

Dal

This comforting soup made from lentils or pulses, seasoned with a melange of onions, tomatoes, and spices, stands as a staple of Indian cuisine. Whether served thick or thin, dal is a versatile and nutritious choice, often enjoyed alongside rice or bread.

