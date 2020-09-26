Best Cheat Meal Ideas Inspired By Masaba To Kick Start Your Day With A Healthy Twist

Many people have to eat boring salads in order to be healthy. However, here are some of the coolest ideas as per Ayurveda principles that will satisfy one's taste buds and keep their body fit. Celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently shared one such idea for her fans to get inspired by the diet she follows. Take a look at some other healthy cheat meal ideas that are inspired by Masaba Gupta's Instagram post.

Best cheat meal ideas inspired by Masaba Gupta's post

Masaba’s Crunchy Salad

Masaba Gupta recently shared a glimpse of how she enjoys her cheat meals in between her work calls. She mentioned how a salad for her is a cheat meal as she follows the Ayurvedic principle of warm cooked food. Masaba Gupta’s Instagram story will be a great inspiration for those looking for some healthy snack ideas. She made a salad that consisted of kale, pumpkin seeds, apple, pomegranate, and some dried cranberries tossed together in a bowl.

Healthy snack ideas - Quinoa salad

Image Source- Shutterstock

Inspired by the designer's choice of a cheat meal, this type of salad will help you follow Ayurveda nutrition and lifestyle. Cook the soaked chickpeas in a pot with water and a pinch of asafoetida and drain it after 45 minutes of cooking. Cook the soaked quinoa in water with a pinch of salt for about 15 minutes and then drain the excess water and add a few drops of olive oil to it. Add some soaked raisins and sun-dried tomatoes with the chickpeas and sprinkle some cinnamon, mint, parsley and feta cheese along with the quinoa. This salad can be dressed with a tangy tahini sauce.

Healthy cheat meal ideas - Beetroot and carrot curry

Image Source- Shutterstock

It is one of the healthy cheat meal ideas for you as beets and carrots are good for one’s Vata and Kapha. Take an iron skillet and add some ghee along with sugar and wait for it to dissolve. Later, add some water and chopped beets and carrots to it and cook for 10-15 minutes. Add curry powder and salt to it and cook for about 5 minutes to glaze the veggies. And your best cheat meal will be ready to serve.

Healthy snack ideas - Power bars

Image Source- Shutterstock

Here’s another recipe for some healthy snacking that will let you avoid unhealthy packaged power bars. Grind some sesame and sunflower seeds into a coarse powder. Then grind some toasted pumpkin seeds too. Mix all the ingredients and add cardamom and salt to it. Add some soaked dried fruits to it along with enough oil to get a thick paste. Now start rolling it to make small-sized laddoos and garnish it with shredded coconut.

Almonds kheer

Image Source- Shutterstock

This recipe will surely satisfy your cravings to have something sweet and yet not gain any extra calories. It is the simplest recipe for you to try at home. The recipe includes simple steps. Blend soaked almonds with a cup of milk and add cardamom and soaked saffron and then stir it all in sugar and ghee for 5 minutes and it is ready to serve.

Image Source- Masaba Gupta's Instagram and Shutterstock