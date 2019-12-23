Best Goan Dishes You Must Try At Local Restaurants When You Visit Goa!

Goa is located at the west coast of the Arabian sea in India. The Goan cuisine mostly consists of regional foods popular in Goa. It consists of rice, coconut, seafood, vegetables, meat, pork and local spices. Listed below are a few traditional dishes of the Goan cuisine that you will love to savour on, on your next trip to Goa!

Top five Goan cuisine dishes you should taste!

Goan fish curry

A fish curry is something you would find on the menu of every local restaurant in goa. However, every Goan has a different recipe to cook the Goan fish curry, but the key ingredients remain the same. Goan fish curry is made by mixing spices like cumin seeds, turmeric, Kashmiri chillies and garlic.

Balchao

Balchao is described as a dry dish from goa, which is almost like a fish pickle. It is a spicy fish or meat dish of the Goan cuisine. The ingredients include prawns, fish or pork along with onions, oil, tomatoes, garlic paste and red chillies. The spices that go in this dish are cinnamon, cloves, cumin, mustard and vinegar.

Sorpotel

Goa was highly influenced by the Portuguese in the past. It is popularly cooked in different regions of India like Konkan, Mangalore and goa. It is cooked using beef, pork or lamb, but mostly pork. The meat is first boiled and diced before being sauteed and cooked in vinegar sauce.

Vindaloo

Vindaloo is a spicy traditional dish cooked in parts of Goa. It is heavily cooked in vinegar and mostly has pork as the main ingredient. It is popular Indian restaurant dish often made with pork, beef, chicken, lamb, prawns, vegetables or mushrooms.

Cafreal

Cafreal, popularly known as green chicken was a dish introduced by the Portuguese and the African soldiers who served under the Portuguese in Goa. It is prepared using green chillies, coriander leaves, onion, garlic, ginger, cinnamon, pepper, chilli and lime juice. The key ingredient of this dish is chicken legs marinated with spices and herbs and later, deep-fried.