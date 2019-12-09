Best Places That Serve The Creamiest And Tongue-tickling Lassi In Delhi

From breakfast to on-the-go snack, Lassi goes with everything. Loaded with dollops of Malai and sweet Rabri, this creamilicious drink satiates your taste buds. The capital city is dotted with tiny dairies and food places churning out fresh Lassi. With flocks of people cocooning these shops, the owners serve an array of choicest drinks which includes items as simple as classic salted Lassi to flavoursome ones brimming with chunks of fruits and nuts. We have compiled some of the best places in New Delhi which serve the creamiest Lassi in the city-

1. Baba Nagpal Center

Tucked in the bustling streets of Lajpat Nagar, Baba Nagpal Center is popular for its delicious Chole Bhature. People not only visit this place for this iconic delish, but also for a massive glass of flavoured Lassi which is surprisingly priced at a quite low range. This fresh drink is offered in numerous flavours, including mango and strawberry, amongst others. People indulge in this creamy delight alongside wholesome meals and snacks.

2. Roshan Di Kulfi

Nestled in the hullabaloo of Karol Bagh Market, Rohan Di Kulfi boasts of its prominent location which is super close to Gaffar Market. Always crowded, this place serves tongue-tickling Falooda Kulfis and Rabris. Roshan Di Kulfi also offers fresh and thick Lassi in huge glasses to beat the summer heat. If you are in the central part of the city, this place is a must-visit.

3. Amritsari Lassi Wala

One of the most renowned places in Purani Dilli or Chandni Chowk, Amritsari Lassi Wala guarantees to send you home with a tummy-filling glass of Lassi and a wide smile. Located in the narrow lanes of the old Delhi, this place offers flavoursome and frothy lassi. Brimming with refreshing vibes, this drink’s most-loved flavours include Jeera Lassi, Kesar Lassi, Rose Lassi, and many more.

4.Hemchand Ladli Prasad Mishthan Bhandar

This place is famous for its fresh hand-churned Lassi. Situated in Chawri Bazaar, this place is a magnet for people searching for authentic and rich Rabri, Milk Cake and Barfi. This old sweet shop offers a heavy and meal-replacing glass of Lassi to rejoice.

