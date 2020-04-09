Try Out These Summer Snacks Made With Curd That Are Tasty & Easy To Make; Watch

As summer is already here, a lot of people look out for various recipes that have cooling properties. Curd is one such ingredient which you can add to your everyday diet that can keep you refreshed and cool. Curd (Dahi) is also considered one of the best foods to consume on a regular basis in summers because it has several health benefits, in addition to its cooling properties.

In Indian households, curd is paired with regular meals on a daily basis. However, a lot of people do not like to consume plain curd, therefore, here are some best summer snacks recipes which will help you include curd in your daily diet:

Dahi Bhalla

Dahi Bhalla is one of the highly-popular north Indian street-food dish. This is quite easy and quick to make at home. All you need to do is deep-fry some dal bhallas, made of urad dal. Once the bhallas are made, add some sweetened curd on it, followed by chutneys, various spices according to your liking and pomegranate seeds for garnish.

Kurkuri Dahi/ Dahi Kebab

Kurkuri Dahi is a combination of both spicy and tangy. This dish comprises kebabs that are made with cottage cheese, yoghurt, and various flavourful spices based on your liking. You can serve this dish along with some mint chutney for enhancing the taste of the dish.

Spicy Dahi Tadka

If you are a fan of spicy recipes then Spicy Dahi Tadka can be your pick. For making this recipe, chop a few tomatoes, onions, curry leaves and add some hot spices to them followed by tossing it in butter. Once done, pour some chilled curd to it and mix it well.

Dahi Pakodi

Dahi Pakodi is one of the easiest and quickest recipes to make in comparison to all the above-mentioned recipes. For this dish, you first need to make pakodis, which are made of moong dal. Once the pakodis are ready, all you need to do is top it with lots of curd, onions, coriander leaves and various spices according to your preference of taste.

