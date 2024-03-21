×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Best Ways To Include Nutrient Rich Coriander In Your Diet

Adding coriander to your diet, can proliferate your immunity and have a positive impact on your heart, and mental well-being.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Coriander
Coriander | Image:Unsplash
Coriander,  known to be a critical component of garam masala, in both its leaf and seed forms can not only bolster your immunity but also enhance your heart's health, according to a Healthline report.

Packed with vitamins A, C, and K, alongside essential minerals such as potassium and manganese, benefits of eating coriander extends to improving your skin health, weight management, and body detoxification. Integrating coriander into daily meals can be effortlessly achieved through a variety of culinary methods.

Garnish

A simple garnish of fresh coriander leaves can transform the presentation and taste of soups, salads, curries, meanwhile, lending a fresh taste to your dish. For those looking to spice up their appetiser game, a homemade salsa or chutney made from coriander, tomatoes, onions, and other fresh ingredients serves as a great accompaniment to tortilla chips or as a topping choice for tacos and sandwiches.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Coriander infused butter

For an aromatic twist, coriander herb butter combines the herb's chopped leaves with butter, garlic, and lemon zest, creating a versatile spread for bread or a flavourful finish for vegetables and meats. The herb also finds its place in marinades and sauces, infusing grilled and roasted dishes with its distinct aroma and taste.

Pesto

Coriander pesto, is a take on the traditional basil-based sauce, utilising the herb with nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil, creating not only a refreshing flavour profile suitable for pasta, sandwiches, and as a dip. Moreover, coriander lends itself seamlessly to rice and grain dishes, elevating simple meals with its herby taste.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Stir-fries and curries

Incorporating chopped coriander into stir-fries, curries, and other hot dishes towards the end of cooking ensures a burst of freshness that complements the rich flavours of the spices. Lastly, for a creative dressing option, blending coriander with a mix of olive oil, vinegar, and seasonings creates a zesty dressing that can invigorate any salad.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Whatsapp logo