Beyond Mountains And Hikes: Traditional Foods of Himachal Pradesh That You Must Try

Indian state Himachal Pradesh is home to some of the country's most stunning hill stations. From snow-clad mountains to lush green valleys, you find it all, here at one place. But that’s not it. Himachal also serves some of the best delicacies in the country. How can anyone leave without trying out the scrumptious food of this Indian state. From the road vendors to the authentic cafes, Himachal gives the best culinary experience.

FIle photo of cafe in Himachal PRadesh | Image: Unsplash

File photo of case in Himachal Pradesh | Image: Unsplash

If you are someone who is planning a trip to Himachal Pradesh, make sure you try these dishes.

Dhaam

Dhaam not only promises good taste but it is also a much needed healthy dose of nutrients. The dish includes dal, rajma, rice, curd, boor ki Kadi. All of this is very well complemented with gur (jaggery). It is a celebratory dish which is cooked on all the prominent occasions and festivals. The distinctive feature about this dish is that it is prepared by special chefs known as ‘botis’.

Bhey

Known as nadru is Kashmir and bhey in Himachal, this is one of the most versatile food items. It is popularly known as lotus stem. In Himachal, thinly sliced lotus stems are cooked in ginger-garlic, onions and gram flour which adds a unique and great taste to the dish.

Siddu

Siddu is made from wheat flour and is a local side dish of Himachal Pradesh. It goes really well with mutton and other vegetables. The preparation of Siddu, however, can be time consuming. The wheat flour is kept for 4-5 hours for the yeast to settle down. Once done, the dough is filled with fat and put on a direct flame. Then, the partly cooked dough is steamed to keep the taste and nutrients of the ingredients intact.

Aktori

Aktori is a festive dish which is mostly enjoyed during festive time. It is prepared in the form of a cake. The dish is originally from Spiti Valley but it is frequently prepared and eaten all across Himachal Pradesh.