Bhindi Noodles Leaves Foodies Asking For More; Netizens Baffled Over This Combination

Unusual food pairings can be a highly personal matter. Others may find something just intriguing and interesting while others may find that bizarre and unpleasant. Sometimes, it comes down to personal preference. Ignorance may also play a role.

Nowadays, we daily discover novel food products online. While some divide foodies, others bring them together in their rage. The likelihood of criticism seems to be higher when experiments are made with regional favourites. However, as a recent article about "bhindi noodles" demonstrates, this is not always the case.

A picture of this unusual dish was posted on Twitter by @satabdisambedna, who also added a caption, "Tried some bhendi (bhindi/okra/ladies fingers) noodles. Yangon, Myanmar."

Twitter user calls dish "Quite interesting"

We might infer from the picture that the Chilli Pot Mala Xiang Guo restaurant in Myanmar is where these noodles came from. The three pieces of bhindi stick out among the other vegetables, which include baby corn, which can also be seen with the noodles. Also appealing is the copious coriander leaf garnish.

A Twitter user said, "Quite interesting!! Maybe it’s time to move beyond my love for Bhindi cooked in mustard oil as we enjoy in Odisha. Have a great trip!! :-)"

Twitter user @satabdisambedna replied and said, "So at this joint one is supposed to select their pick of vegetables/meat and send it to the kitchen. The bhindi and other vegetables were sautéed together and the noodles were added later. Wasn’t too raw but also not too cooked. Also learnt that bhindi is eaten raw by locals."