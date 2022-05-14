Bollywood Stars Spotted Munching Mumbai’s Famous Street Food

In the dazzling metropolis of Mumbai, a city that never sleeps, you will find streets full of hawkers dishing out a variety of snacks and dishes. The most loved street food near the beachy Chowpatty of Mumbai is the famous Vada Pav. To say Vada Pav is the go-to street food for many is an understatement. It seems almost impossible if you are not tempted to grab a bite after passing by the Chowpatty.

Mumbaikars thrive on street food. But few people in fact, put work aside, take time out to enjoy some of the best delicacies sold on Mumbai’s streets. Recently, celebrities like Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar and veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi were spotted enjoy Mumbai’s famous street foods.

Kooing a video of him enjoying the super delicious vada pav with green chutney, Ashish Vidyarthi posted, “Ate super delicious Mumbai’s special Vada Pav with green chutney at Bansi Vada Pav”

In other videos, before shooting the final schedule of the movie Bubbly Bouncer, director Madhur Bhandarkar and actress Tamanna Bhatia were spotted enjoying Vada Pav.

Earlier in March, the team completed the first schedule of the film, and marking the occasion, Bhatia shared glimpses from the wrap-up party while penning a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Time flies when you're having the best time everrr! I can't believe that it's already a wrap on the first schedule of #bablibouncer @imbhandarkar sir you are the reason the set reverberates with such a childlike ,happy and peaceful energy , we have worked non stop but never even at one point felt like we were at work. Thank you for bringing out the best in me and I can’t wait to get back to shoot very soon."

Afterwards, Madhur Bhandarkar posted on his Koo handle:

The last schedule of @foxstarm has started and I started my shooting day with my favorite #MumbaiVadapav #BabliBouncer #TAMANNAHBHATIA #FoxStarStudios @foxstarhindi @JungleePictures

Meanwhile, Bhandarkar's upcoming project also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid among others in pivotal roles. It has been bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures. The film is expected to release sometime this year in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Going with the pictures we can say that Mumbai’s Vada Pav is truly a treat for food lovers.

