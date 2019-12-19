Bombil Fry Served In These Restaurants In Mumbai Will Make You Come Back For More

Bombay duck, popularly known as bombil, which is mainly available in the tropical areas of the Indo-Pacific sea. Mostly caught in the waters off Maharashtra and the Lakshadweep Sea, it is an important item of the local's yearly catch. This fish is also available in the Bay of Bengal and the South China Sea, although in smaller numbers. Reportedly, the much-consumed fish is often dried and salted before it is eaten, as its meat does not have a distinctive taste of its own. The locals dry the fish, as it's odour is extremely powerful and is usually transported in air-tight containers. Here are some places in Mumbai, where you can gorge on this popular fish.

Pradeep Gomantak Bhojanalaya

Pradeep Gomantak Bhojanalaya, which was launched by Dashrath Amonkar, is one of the first restaurants in Bombay which serves the fish in different styles across inspired by different cultures across India. Reportedly, Amonkar’s daughter Manisha runs the place now and has infused the recipes with several modern twists. However, the early-visitors of the place opine that it is still served in the same way as it was years ago.

Highway Gomantak

Located in the heart of Mumbai, Highway Gomantak is one of the most popular restaurants that serves the dish in different traditional recipes inspired by the Konkan coast of Maharashtra. With different branches spread across the city, food-enthusiasts can gorge on lip-smacking fish dishes at close proximity to this popular restaurant. Owned by Mr Potnis, Highway Gomantak is famous for its thin fried bombil fish served with some onion and coconut chutney.

Saddicha

Owned by Gaurish Deshpande, Saddicha witnesses a huge crowd of food-enthusiasts daily, as the place is famous for its red tamarind chutney served with fish crisps. Launched seventeen years ago, Saddicha was reportedly visited by Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli during their cricketing days. Apart from being lauded for its lip-smacking Malwan and Konkan dishes, Saddicha is also famous for its cosy and homely ambience.

