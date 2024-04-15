Advertisement

If we had a balanced meal every time we heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, all of us would be healthy and fit. A nutritious breakfast not only provides essential fuel for the body and brain but also sets the tone for your good health and well-being. By choosing immune-boosting foods to kickstart your morning, you can fortify your body's defences and enhance your resilience against illness. Here are some healthy breakfast options to help boost your immunity.

Greek yoghurt with berries and nuts

Greek yoghurt is rich in probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support gut health and strengthen the immune system. Pairing Greek yoghurt with antioxidant-rich berries such as blueberries, strawberries, or raspberries adds vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients. Top it off with a sprinkle of nuts or seeds for added protein, healthy fats, and immune-boosting nutrients like zinc and vitamin E.

Greek yoghurt | Image; Unsplash

Oatmeal with nut butter and fruit

Oatmeal is a hearty and satisfying breakfast option that provides a source of complex carbohydrates for sustained energy. Choose whole grain oats for fibre, which supports digestive health and promotes a healthy gut microbiome. Add a dollop of nut butter for protein and healthy fats, along with sliced fruit such as bananas or apples for natural sweetness and additional vitamins and minerals.

Vegetable omelette with spinach and tomatoes

Eggs are a nutrient-dense source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, including immune-boosting nutrients like vitamin D and zinc. Whip up a vegetable omelette using eggs and a variety of veggies such as spinach, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. These vegetables provide antioxidants, vitamins C and E, and other essential nutrients that support immune function and overall health.

Veg omelette | Image: Unsplash

Whole grain toast with avocado and eggs

Whole grain toast serves as a nutritious base for a variety of toppings that can boost your immunity. Spread avocado on toast for healthy fats and fibre, along with a serving of eggs for omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties that support immune function and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Smoothie with leafy greens and citrus fruit

A green smoothie is a convenient and refreshing way to pack a variety of immune-boosting nutrients into your breakfast.

Green smoothie | Image: Unsplash

Blend leafy greens such as spinach or kale with citrus fruits like oranges or grapefruits for a vitamin C-rich beverage that supports immune health. Add additional ingredients such as Greek yoghurt, chia seeds, or flaxseeds for protein, fibre, and healthy fats.