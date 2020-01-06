This Bread Cheese Balls Recipe Is The Perfect Dish For An Upcoming Party

Bread cheese balls is a simple and a mouth-watering appetizer that your family and friends will simply love. The recipe is so simple that anyone can make it with some basic ingredients. This dish is perfect for occasions like kitty parties, potluck, game nights, birthdays etc. This easy to make fish can also be enjoyed for breakfast along with your favourite sauces.

Ingredients for Bread cheese balls

1/2 cup grated mozzarella

1/2 cup grated cheese cubes

1 teaspoon chopped green chilli

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

3 mashed, boiled potato

refined oil as required

4 slices white bread

3 teaspoon coriander leaves

1 teaspoon crushed peppercorns

5 teaspoon chopped onion

salt as required

1 cup bread crumbs

How to make?

Step 1: Take a large bowl and mix together grated mozzarella cheese, cheese cubes, 2 teaspoons of coriander leaves, green chillies. Add crushed peppercorns, chopped garlic and onion to the mix. Divide the mixture into equal portions after diving shape this mixture into small balls and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes to set the balls.

Step 2: Add some water in a bowl and quickly soak bread slices in it. Squeeze out the water from the bread and place in another bowl. When all the slices are done, mash them well and add in the boiled and mashed potatoes in the same bowl. Add the remaining coriander leaves along with salt as per your taste and mix well all the ingredients.

Step 3: Heat sufficient oil in a kadhai on medium flame. Meanwhile, divide the bread-potato mixture into equal portions and make a dent in them and place the prepared cheese balls in the dents. Shape them again into larger balls.

Step 4: For the outer coating, spread breadcrumbs in a plate and coat the final cheese balls in it. Dust off the extra breadcrumbs and put in a plate. Repeat the procedure to make more such cheese balls. By now, the oil will be hot enough to fry these balls.

Step 5: Fry the cheese balls in batches until golden and crisp. Take them out on an absorbent paper to soak the extra oil. Once all the cheese balls are fried, take a small bowl and mix together lemon juice, cherry tomatoes, some lettuce leaves, olive oil, and salt as per taste. Pour this dressing over the bread cheese balls and toss well. Place the lettuce leaves on a serving dish and put the tossed bread cheese balls on the dish. Serve immediately.

