Britain's Royal Family Shares Gingerbread House Recipe, People Call It 'magical'

Britain's Royal Family is looked up to by people. Even though no member of the Royal Family is allowed to have a personal Instagram account, there is an Instagram account by the name The Royal Family, which gives the world a glimpse of the happenings around the Royal Family. With Christmas around the corner, the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family posted a gingerbread house recipe and even showed step by step instructions on how to get that perfect gingerbread, just how the Royals like it. Read on to know more about the Instagram post and the famous gingerbread house recipe.

UK's Royal Family's recipes

Britain's Royal Family celebrates each function with grandeur and pictures from their celebrations are shared on the official handle of the Royal Family on Instagram. The most awaited festival of the year, Christmas is arriving soon, and keeping that in mind, the chefs of the Royal Family have shared the recipe for the gingerbread house and shown step by step instruction on how to make it. The caption reads, "In the run-up to Christmas, the chefs in the Royal kitchens have shared their recipe for making the perfect Gingerbread House. Follow our link in bio for the full recipe. If you decide to make the house yourself, we’d love to see what you’ve made. Please share your creations using #RoyalGingerbread.". You can see the video here.

Britain's Royal Family's Instagram has around 8.5 million followers and their gingerbread recipe received more than 320k views within an hour of posting. People commented saying the dish looks delicious, while others wrote about beautiful it looked after completion. You can see some of the comments here.

The Royals certainly look in the holiday mood as their other Instagram posts show the Duchess of Cornwall photographed with the decorated Christmas tree. Other posts from their Instagram handle show The Queen using a video call to connect from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace, while another image shows the Earl and Countess of Wessex joining the volunteers at FoodWise to prepare and cook meals for families living locally. The Royal Family's Instagram account also posted a video recently showing a wreath making tutorial.

