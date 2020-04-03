Broccoli Recipe Ideas That You Can Use If You Bought It In Bulk During Lockdown

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, all shops have been shut down, except for grocery stores and pharmacies. However, most people do not want to constantly go shopping, as doing so could increase the risk of getting infected by the deadly virus. To avoid stepping outside their home, people have now starting to buy food and groceries in bulk.

But the downside of bulk buying is that you need to finish all the food before it rots. If you bought broccoli in bulk during the lockdown and have no idea how to use it all up before it starts to spoil, then here are a few tips that you can follow. These tips will help you use up all the excess broccoli you have in two days or less.

Five ways to use the excess Broccoli you bought during COVID-19 lockdown

Cauliflower and broccoli mac ’n’ cheese

[Image by Jakob Owens on Unsplash]

Everyone loves Mac 'n' Cheese and one of the best ways to make the dish healthier is to add a decent dose of broccoli. While Mac 'n' Cheese is delicious, it is also one of the unhealthiest dishes that one can eat. Adding veggies to the dish can really improve its nutritious value.

Use Broccoli stems to create soups and stews

[Image by Stacey Doyle on Unsplash]

Most people just chuck out broccoli stems and think that it is not edible. However, broccoli stems are just as nutritious and are also eatable when softened or mashed. You can easily make some soup out of Broccoli stems. Moreover, using broccoli stems during the COVID-19 lockdown is also highly efficient.

Add broccoli to you other dishes

[Image by Heloisa Nass on Unsplash]

Try to add broccoli into every dish you make. You can add small pieces of broccoli into your soup or your evening snack as well. Broccoli is highly nutritious and healthy, so you can never go wrong by adding it to your diet.

Great vegan food

If you are a vegan, broccoli is the perfect food for you during the lockdown. Broccoli can be used to make a variety of vegan dishes. Moreover, Broccoli is also one of the healthiest vegetables that one can eat. Try to make baked broccoli cake or broccoli patties during the lockdown.

Broccoli milkshake and juice

[Image by Alexander Mils on Unsplash]

Broccoli juice is highly popular among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. As broccoli is beneficial to the immune system, many fitness experts drink broccoli juice even if they are not fond of it. Now is the perfect time to start drinking broccoli juice or milkshake, as people need to strengthen their immunity during the coronavirus lockdown.

