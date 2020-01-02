Love Burgers? Here's How You Can Make A Delicious, Low-calorie Meal With It

Burger is an American fast food but this popular dish is sold all over the world, in large numbers. This might be a soul food, but burgers are not considered as healthy food. It is high in calories and also not that great for your waistline. But, everything has a solution if you look for it at the right place, and so given below are the top 3 ways to turn an unhealthy burger into a healthy one.

3 ways to make your burger healthy and tasty!

The patty

The first thing which is considered as the unhealthiest in a burger is the deep-fried patty of either meat or vegetables. Instead of frying your patty, start grilling your patty. You tend to use less oil for grilling, which is why it is advised to grill your patty instead of frying it. Secondly, opt for chicken or fish patty instead of mutton or pork.

Burger buns

Burger buns are made of refined flour which the body finds difficult to digest. These buns can be replaced by whole-wheat buns or buns made of oat flour or almond flour. These are easily available at any local store. If you want to make a healthy burger right from scratch, you can even make the burger buns at home.

Vegetables and Sauce

Add a lot of vegetables in your burger to balance out the junk you are going to consume. Stuff fresh lettuce leaves or cucumber slices and add some crunchy seeds like pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds. For the sauce, instead of store-bought ketchup, mayonnaise and mustard sauce, add some tomato sauce, basil sauce or pesto sauce which is easy to prepare and also makes an amazing alternative of the store brought sauce. You can replace cheese with hummus, mushroom sauce or yoghurt dip.

