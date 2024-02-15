English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

Burn Away Cakes Are Taking Over The Internet - How Do They Work, Exactly?

The burn away cakes are taking over the internet - one flame at a time! Know all about these deliciously surprising cakes.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
The burn away cake trend
The burn away cake trend | Image:paper2eat on instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Cakes are one of the most loved desserts around the world. They are also at the focal point of several unique food-related trends. From the ‘guess if this is cake trend’, which was filled with realistic cakes to the latest burn away cake trend, there are several examples of cakes being the best sweet treat possible.

What is the burn away cake trend? How does it work?

This flaming hot trend is fire - quite literally. Not just the candles on your cake, but your entire cake will be on fire with this unique trend. The idea behind the trend is very pretty simple, yet it is perfect if you are going for a dramatic reveal. These cakes come with an image printed upon them, that when set ablaze, reveals a secret hidden image underneath. This can be used for all manner of celebrations and adds an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. The sheets of paper on top of the cake are made to ignite and consist of sugar, rice, and other forms of starch, all of which produce gentle flames.

Burn away cake | Image: Instagram - paper2eat

The process involves two layers - the primary image printed on the burnable, edible paper and the secondary image on the sugar-based frosting sheet that is revealed after the top layer is burnt. A frosting border is piped between these layers to create a small gap that allows the top layer to burn fully. This gap is concealed by an additional layer of decorative frosting around the cake's edge. While this might seem like a new and novel approach, it is interesting to know that lots of bakeries have been using this method all the time. It is just now getting popular on the internet due to multiple viral videos, especially by Swifties - the fan club of popstar Taylor Swift.

Is the burn away cake trend safe?

Some people have their own reservations about the burn away cake trend because they think it is hazardous. While burning a cake is surely a dramatic way to reveal messages during a gathering, the flames are usually gentle and light. However, it is always better to remain safe and keep children away when setting the cake on flame. These burn away cakes can be the perfect reveal, surprise or prank cake.
 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

