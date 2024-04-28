Advertisement

As summer season brings its wrath, staying hydrated and cool becomes a priority. In the quest for the perfect summer beverage, two traditional drinks often rise to the top: buttermilk and lassi. Both staples in South Asian cuisine, these refreshing drinks not only quench thirst but also offer several health benefits.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk, known as "chaas," is a fermented dairy product made from the liquid left after churning butter. It is light, tangy, and often seasoned with spices such as cumin, asafoetida, and mint. Its consistency is thinner compared to lassi, making it less filling and a preferred drink for sipping throughout the day. Buttermilk is celebrated for its cooling properties and its ability to aid digestion due to the presence of probiotics. The drink is also low in fat and calories, which makes it an excellent choice for those looking to maintain a healthy weight during the indulgent summer months.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Lassi

On the other hand, lassi is a thick, creamy beverage blended from yogurt, water, spices, and sometimes fruit. The most common types are sweet lassi, which may contain sugar and fruits like mango, and salty lassi, which is mixed with salt and spices. Lassi is richer and more substantial, often consumed as a snack or even a light meal. It shares the digestive benefits of buttermilk, thanks to its probiotic content, but its higher caloric content can provide a quick boost of energy on a languid summer day.

Both drinks offer essential hydration and promote digestion, but choosing between them can depend on personal dietary needs and taste preferences. If you're looking for a light drink that aids in digestion without adding too much to your daily caloric intake, buttermilk is ideal. For those in need of a more filling option that can serve as a pick-me-up, the nutrient-rich lassi is a better choice.

This summer, whether you opt for the invigorating zest of buttermilk or the creamy delight of lassi, both beverages are sure to keep you cool and satisfied.