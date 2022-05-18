Last Updated:

SEE PIC | Cannes 2022: Anurag Thakur Showcases India's Food Diversity As Host For Celebs' Dinner

Cannes 2022: Indian celebrity guests were treated to a delightful dinner hosted by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday.

Prachi Arya
IMAGE: Twitter/ANI


Indian celebrity guests were treated to a delightful dinner hosted by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday. The stars, who graced the Cannes Film Festival on its opening day as a part of the delegation, were welcomed with a diverse menu at the dining table.

The details of the menu have been accessed exclusively by ANI, as per which it has emerged that the dinner was an Indian fare. However, it had representation from various parts of the country. Famous and popular dishes of many states were displayed on the dining table for the guests. 

I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur hosts Indian delicacies for delegation

According to ANI, from the famous Pyaas Kachori to Laal Maas and Gatte ki Sabzi from Rajasthan to Kadhi and Khichdi from Gujarat, it was a relatable affair for the guests. Other than this, Indian delicacies like Kalakand left a sweet taste in the mouth to celebrate India as the 'Country of Honour' at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Image: ANI 

For the unknown, on opening day, the Cannes Red Carpet was lit by 10 Indian celebrities as they walked as part of the Indian delegation led by the Union Minister. To name a few, musician AR Rahman, actors R. Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, two-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, folk singer Mame Khan were among the ones who walked the Cannes 2022 red carpet along with Thakur. 

This year, Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan scripted history after he became the first folk artist to open the festival for India at the red carpet along with veteran actor Kamal Haasan. Ambassadors from regional cinema were part of the delegation, sending the signal to the world that India - which boasts of 25 regional film industries - has many different flavours and styles to offer in terms of film production.

India has been named as the first-ever official 'country of honour' at Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival. India is also a ‘country of honour’ at the 'Cannes Next', under which five new startups would be given an opportunity to pitch to the audio-visual industry

