Carrot Chickpea Curry Recipe For People Who Enjoy North Indian Cuisine

Chickpea curry or Kabuli Chana curry is one of the most loved dishes originating from Northern India. The dish has a rich blend of spices and other ingredients. While all the Indians love to enjoy this dish with Puri, Naan, Rice and more, they also love to experiment more on the dish to make it more special. So, for the people who love to explore the delicious world of food, here is a recipe of Carrot Chickpea curry which surely would not disappoint you at all.

Ingredients to prepare Carrot Chickpea Curry

300 g Carrot

250 g Cooked Chickpeas

200 g Tinned Tomatoes

75 g Onion

4 Cloves of Garlic

25 g Ginger

150 ml Coconut Milk

1 Tablespoon of Cooking Oil

2 Teaspoons of Kashmiri Chili Powder

1 Teaspoon of Ground Coriander

1 Teaspoon of Ground Turmeric

1/2 Teaspoon of Ground Cumin

1/4 Teaspoon of Ground Black Pepper

1/8 Teaspoon of Ground Cinnamon

1 Tablespoon of Dried Fenugreek Leaves

Salt, To taste

Instructions to prepare Carrot Chickpea Curry

Step one:

Start peeling and cutting the carrots and finely dice the onion. Then, grate the ginger and mash the garlic. Heat a pan over medium-high heat and as soon as it is hot, add the cooking oil.

Step two:

Fry the carrots in the pan for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, combine all of the spices, except the fenugreek in a bowl. When the carrots are nicely caramelised, add the onions and reduce the heat to medium and fry for five minutes until it is translucent. Then, add the garlic and ginger paste in the pan and cook for 60 seconds.

Step three:

Now, increase the heat to medium-high and sprinkle all the spices. Allow it to toast for 60 seconds and keep stirring to ensure they do not burn. After they are ready, add tomatoes, coconut milk, and chickpeas and then stir to combine. Finally, add the fenugreek with salt to add more taste, and cover it with a tight-fitting lid and cook for 40 minutes on low.

