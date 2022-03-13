Chef Ranveer Brar Starts Petition To Make Coriander National Herb Of India, Netizens Agree

Chef Ranveer Brar has started a petition to make that one herb which is added almost to all dishes, coriander, as the national herb of India. The chef felt the need to honour the role of coriander played in Indian cuisine as a handful of fresh 'dhaniya' leaves is added to all the sabzis and parathas every day.

So far, about 10,000 people have signed the petition. Taking to social media, Ranveer Brar wrote, "My love for Dhaniya is no secret! And what started as a light-hearted post on social media, has actually become a topic of national discussion! If you want to join in too, sign the petition and share it :) Link in bio and in my story".

In the petition, the chef has written coriander which is considered to be a superstar of the kitchen is called by many names in different languages. The herb is packed with flavors that can spice up any dish from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It is believed to control diabetes and cholesterol.

Coriander or cilantro is also a source of dietary fiber, magnesium, manganese, and iron. The leaves are rich in protein, Vitamin K, and Vitamin C. They further contain small amounts of phosphorous, potassium, calcium, thiamin, niacin, and carotene.

Netizens react to petition

The post received responses from a few people who readily agreed to sign the petition and asked "where should we sign?''. The post has already been liked by more than 18k people and several comments are in agreement.

One comment read, "you have my support...for both fresh and dried versions". Others said, "Already signed and shared".

