Chaitra Navratri has begun and is being celebrated with fervour and devotion across India. During this period, many people observe fasting to seek blessings from the divine and avoid any kind of Tamasic food. While fasting, it's essential to adhere to specific dietary restrictions, avoiding certain grains, pulses, and non-vegetarian foods.

However, Navratri vrat recipes that are made with ingredients permissible during the fast are just as delicious. They are made with Satvik ingredients and extremely delicious and filling. Here are five delicious Navratri vrat recipes that should be a part of your festive thali.

Sabudana khichdi

A popular fasting dish, Sabudana Khichdi is made from soaked tapioca pearls or sabudana, potatoes, peanuts, and seasoned with green chilies, cumin seeds, and fresh coriander leaves. This light and filling dish makes for a perfect breakfast or snack option during Navratri fasting.

Sabudana khichdi | Image: Unsplash

Aloo kadhi

Aloo Kadhi is a comforting and nutritious dish made with boiled potatoes simmered in a tangy curd-based gravy. Tempered with cumin seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies, this creamy and satisfying curry pairs well with sama rice or kuttu puri, making it a great choice for Navratri vrat meals.

Arbi kofta

Arbi kofta is an indulgent dish made by mashing boiled arbi with spices, shaping them into small balls, and deep-frying until golden brown. These crispy koftas are then simmered in a rich tomato and cashew based gravy.

Kuttu Dosa

Kuttu (buckwheat) Dosa is a nutritious and gluten-free alternative to regular dosa, perfect for Navratri fasting. Made from kuttu flour, grated potatoes, and spices, these thin and crispy dosas are best enjoyed with fresh coconut chutney or raita.

Kuttu dosa | Image: Unsplash

Makhana kheer

Makhana kheer is a vrat friendly dessert made with roasted makhana, milk, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom and saffron. Garnished with chopped nuts and dried fruits, this creamy and rich kheer is a heavenly treat to indulge in during Navratri fasting.