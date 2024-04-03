Advertisement

With most of the week being a whirlwind of chaos, heatless cooking and meal preps have taken the internet by storm. However, neither of these options necessarily need to be boring or bland. Here's taking a look at a few easy no-bake recipes when you want to satisfy that sweet tooth.

No-bake vanilla cheesecake



All this recipe needs is a packet of digestive biscuits, a stick of butter, a packet of double cream, sugar and vanilla essence. Crumb your biscuits till they turn to powder before adding your stick of melted butter in - you want to achieve a sand like texture. Line your cake tin with some parchment paper before you pour in the biscuit-butter mix. Set this into place with the back of a glass.

Now gear up for an arm work out as you whisk you double cream, sugar (preferably powdered) and vanilla essence together, till you achieve a fluffy but still slightly dense texture. Pour it onto the biscuit mixture and pop it in the fridge for a couple of hours.

No-cook chocolate pudding



Easily the simplest pudding recipe on the internet, all you need for this, is 1.75 cups of heavy cream, some cocoa powder, salt to taste, sugar, vanilla essence and some chopped up dark chocolate. Heat the cream on simmer till it shows bubbles, then whisk in 2 tablespoons cocoa powder until smooth.

To this, add 4 tablespoons butter, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and pinch salt. Pour them into small bowls and refrigerate for at least 6 hours.

No-bake oreo mudpie



Take a pack of oreos and crush them till they are powdery. Mix them well with a stick of butter before setting it as the base of your mud pie in a lined cake or pie tin. The filling needs 1 cup heavy cream, 1 cup milk, half cup sugar, 2 tablespoons butter, a cup of roughly chopped up chocolate, vanilla essence, a pinch of coffee and salt to taste - bring all these ingredients to a slow simmer. Separately, whisk together 4 egg yolks, a quarter cup of cornstarch and a cup of heavy cream. Temper the egg mixture with the warm filling. Once cool, pour on top of the oreo base.

An optional third layer can be made by whisking together half a cup of heavy cream, a tablespoon of powdered sugar and some vanilla extract which must be spooned over the filling. Refrigerate for a few hours before digging in.