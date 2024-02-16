Advertisement

Indian chef Imtiaz Qureshi, who is famously known for being the mastermind behind the culinary excellence of ITC hotels, died on February 16. He was 93 at the time of his passing. The news of the Padma Shri Awardee's death was confirmed by celebrity ched Kunal Kapoor on his X handle.

Kunal Kapoor Confirms Chef Imtiaz Qureshi's Death

Taking to his X handle, Kapoor wrote, "With great sadness and a heavy heart, I regret to inform you of the heartbreaking news of the passing of Padmashree Chef Mr. Imtiaz Qureshi, who departed from this world earlier this morning. His culinary legacy and contributions will forever be remembered and cherished. May his soul find eternal peace and may his memory continue to inspire us all."

With great sadness and a heavy heart, I regret to inform you of the heartbreaking news of the passing of Padmashree Chef Mr. Imtiaz Qureshi, who departed from this world earlier this morning. His culinary legacy and contributions will forever be remembered and cherished. May his… pic.twitter.com/o4NE0dAPg7 — Kunal Kapur (@ChefKunalKapur) February 16, 2024

What do we know about chef Imtiaz Qureshi?

Chef Imtiaz Qureshi was born on February 2, 1931, in Lucknow. He was known for his remarkable creations like Dum Pukht and Bukhara. The 93-year-old chef had majorly contributed to Indian cuisine and was credited for redefining Indian cuisine on the global platform of gastronomy.

Advertisement

Chef Imtiaz's culinary journey began under the guidance of his uncle. Later his culinary prowess honed during his tenure at Krishna Caterers, where he served the Indian Army during the Sino-Indian War of 1962.