Chef Kunal Kapur's Dum Aloo Recipe Is A Must-try Amid Lockdown

The nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak has given everyone a hard time to figure out what fun activities to indulge in to spend their quarantine time right. While a lot of them are utilising their time working out at home or honing their skills and hobbies, most of the folks are making full use of their spare time to put their culinary skills to test by trying their hands at various cuisines.

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, the celebrity chef Kunal Kapur has taken over social media to help fans with learning a plethora of recipes. The MasterChef India judge recently shared a detailed recipe on how to cook a scrumptious Dum Aloo dish in a Punjabi style at home on his Instagram handle. Therefore, check out the recipe and method of preparing Dum Aloo at home amid lockdown below:

Ingredients for the Dum Aloo recipe by chef Kunal Kapur

2 cups of baby Potatoes

3 tbsp of Oil

1 Bay leaf

2 black Cardamoms

1 small stick of Cinnamon

2 Cloves

4 Peppercorns

2 tsp of Cumin

1 cup of sliced onions

1/2 tbsp of Garlic paste

4 tbsp of Cashew nut's paste

1.2 tbsp of Garlic paste

1/2 tsp of Cumin powder

1/2 tsp of Turmeric powder

1 tsp of Chilli powder

2 tsp of Coriander powder

1 green chilli

1 1/2 cup of Curd, and

Salt, according to one's taste

Method for cooking Dum Aloo by Chef Kunal Kapur

First, peel, wash and pat dry the baby potatoes

Then, heat the oil and deep fry the potatoes until they turn brown from the outside and are completely cooked

After it's done, take a deep vessel and heat oil in it with bay leaf, black cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, peppercorn and cumin

Once they are spluttered, add sliced onions to it

Let the onions cook until they turn brown

Later, add both the ginger and garlic pastes to the mixture and give a nice stir

Add a dash of water to it followed by turmeric, chilly powder, cumin powder, chopped green chilly and coriander powder

Give the mixture a nice stir again and then Now add whisked curd to it

Once it's done, turn the flame to high and stir it well until the curd boils properly and let it cook till the oil surfaces

Now, turn off the heat and let it cool for a while

Once it cools down, grind the entire curry into a paste and strain the paste into a pan

Add 2 cups of water to the curry and let it boil

While it's boiling, add salt and cashew nut paste to it and let it cook for 2 minutes

After that, add the fried potatoes along with sugar to the paste and cook it for 5-10 minutes

Add some fresh cream to the recipe and turn off the gas

Stir it and serve it hot

Watch: Chef Kunal Kapur's video cooking Dum Aloo recipe here

