Chef Vicky Ratnani Talks About Latest Show 'Chef Vs Fridge', Reveals Fantastic Experiences

It’s a rather challenging time for restaurants, chefs and their staff. The lockdown has struck several professions hard and the hospitality industry is one of those that suffered the most. Addressing the situation, Chef Vicky Ratnani spoke to Republic World in an exclusive interview and gave a glimpse into his life as a chef and also spoke about his upcoming show Chef Vs Fridge. The chef has led kitchens not just in restaurants but also cruises, has a lot to share about his recent work experiences.

Chef's determination

Despite massive challenges being thrown his way, Chef Vicky Ratnani’s spirit remains undeterred as he talks about how he kept himself busy through the lockdown. “I haven’t stayed at home as much due to work. I have a cloud kitchen called 'The Speakeasy Kitchen'. I also did some weddings amidst all this and was invited to Maldives to cook along with some other places. I also taught online during this time,” he said. But it was not all work, he also spent time with his family especially his daughter. “My daughter cooks too. She’s a fantastic cook and recently made a baked corn flake crusted chicken. She really likes to cook but perhaps not for a living,” he revealed.

He feels that it is really important to keep the morales of the restaurant staff up. For those whose living depends on their jobs, “I give them hope. We are in making people happy business. We have to try and not lose our marbles, doesn’t mean it will not get better. It’s a matter of time before things get better.”

Vicky Ratnani has trained over 180 chefs in his career. Describing the experience, he says, “any chef considers themselves lucky or the chosen one to teach other people because it is a big responsibility. They trust you and take whatever you say as the truth. Which means you must have done something very good in life. The joy of teaching and sharing knowledge is a booster for oneself. As chefs we like to see people enjoy what you put on their plate and the feeling of that empty plate coming back to the dishwash is also an amazing high. Teaching comes natural to me If someone willing to learn and like to get more knowledge and move up I am always there."

The Chef vs Fridge show

Perhaps that is what makes his upcoming Chef Vs Fridge show even more interesting. Chef Vs. Fridge is a unique cooking competitive show that will feature a mystery fridge that presents surprise ingredients to the two contesting chefs who are tasked with the challenge to cook up a storm. The fact that he enjoys being a teacher and describes himself as a “cool teacher, but one who respects discipline and hard work.” In the show, he will be seen giving tips to the chefs, sharing his passion for food and experiences while judging the participants. The show is hosted by actor Gaurav Gera, known for comic timing. Ratnani felt that the chemistry on set was completely fantastic “as he’s bang on with his comedy and I am bang on with my food. It was funny, a lot of knowledge coming across. I was giving tips and advice to the participants. There was pressure but in a good way. The show was about passion not melodrama,” he said while revealing his feelings about the show. He feels it is well connected and well-woven show and has a strong feeling about it coming back for more seasons.

Most memorable experience as chef

When asked about what it was like cooking for Nelson Mandela on his journey from Durban to Cape Town, he says that it was one of the most unforgettable experiences of his life. “No one was allowed to see him no one knew where he was staying. The food was cooked and taken to him, everything was under a secret protocol and high security. He had no complaints or feedback. We were making a mix of Indian, Chinese and Thai cuisine. He liked his food a little spicy, not very bland. He was happy that there were chefs from Asia cooking for him and before we left, he wanted to meet the chef. I was completely taken aback and I was one of the few crew members out of the 1200 to meet him face to face, which is a very big thing. I was shivering when he touched my head and gave a peck on my forehead,” he shared.

The Chef Vs Fridge show will air from April 25 on Zee Cafe. Watch the teaser here:

