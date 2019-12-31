Cherry Blossom Festival: When To Witness The Spring Celebration In Japan

Japan is a city that is widely known for its beautiful Cherry Blossoms. A special flower that grows on the many trees of the genus Prunus is extremely famous in Japan. This city is so beautiful throughout the year that it gets difficult to pick that one month that suits best for visiting. The Cherry Blossom Festival in Japan is known as Hanami which means to view flowers and mainly, Cherry Blossoms. People gather together and go to parks and gardens to go visit the grand Cherry Blossom Festival.

Best time of the year to witness the Cherry Blossom Festival

The Grand Cherry Blossom Festival takes place towards the end of winter to mid-spring. The best time to visit Japan to see the cherry blossom festival is from late March to early May. The cherry blossom season in Japan has become hugely popular. Millions of people come to Japan during the cherry blossom season to get a sight of the magnificent flowers. Usually, the cherry blossoms first arrive in Japan's south first due to milder climates and then are prominent in the north in major cities. The Kanto region of Japan is hugely famous for its unique cherry blossom festival.

The Cherry Blossom Festival 2020 will take place next year in many countries. The Cherry Blossom Festival 2020 is a major event in many big cities across the globe where people gather together to have a fun time enjoying the pink atmosphere. The cherry blossom season in Japan is very crucial and brings a huge amount of revenue to Japan. Many tourists come to see the cherry blossom season in Japan and its traditional arts, including tea ceremonies, calligraphy, and flower arranging festivals. April is the perfect time to see the cherry blossom season in Japan at its peak. The Cherry Blossom Festival 2020 is expected to bring millions of people to Japan and the regions of Maruyama Park, Mount Yishino, Himeji Castle and Fuji Five Lakes are expected to be overcrowded during the months of April and May.

