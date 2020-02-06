Union Budget
Chicken Combination Fried Rice Recipe To Make At Home In Simple Steps

Food

This chicken combination fried rice tastes even better due to its spicy chilli-garlic sauce and other authentic spices. Check out this recipe to try at home:

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
chicken combination fried rice

Chicken combination fried rice is one of the comfiest food for Chinese lovers and non-vegetarians. You can use a mix of whatever vegetables or organic and exotic veggies you like. This chicken combination fried rice tastes even better due to its spicy chilli-garlic sauce and other authentic sauces. So, to try this chicken combination fried rice recipe at home for any occasion, here are the ingredients and steps:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @foodish_travelish

Other details for this Chicken combination fried rice recipe

  • Cuisine: Chinese
  • Course: Lunch or Dinner
  • Diet: Non-vegetarian
  • Preparation time: 10 minutes
  • Cooking time: 15 minutes
  • Total time: 25 minutes
  • Servings: 4 people
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @imaginary_foodstuff

Chicken Combination Fried Rice scrumptious recipe to try at home

Ingredients required for this Chicken combination fried rice recipe

  • 3 tbsp vegetable oil, divided
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • ½ cup diced onion
  • ½ cup diced bell pepper
  • 1 cup chopped cooked meat, poultry, or shrimp
  • ½ cup frozen English peas
  • 3 cups cooked rice
  • ¼ cup of soy sauce
  • 1 tsp Asian chilli-garlic sauce
  • Garnishes: sliced green onions

Instructions to prepare this Chicken combination fried rice recipe at home

  • Take a pan and heat oil properly or wok over medium-high heat. After 1 to 2 minutes of time; add eggs, and mildly stir for a minute or until it gets softly scrambled.
  • Remove eggs from the skillet onto a plate, and chop.
  • Heat the remaining oil in a skillet, and add onion and bell pepper to it and stir-fry them for around 3 minutes.
  • Add chopped cooked meat and peas and stir-fry for some 2 minutes.
  • Once done with it add rice, soya sauce, and chilli-garlic sauce to enhance the taste; and stir-fry for 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
  • Stir in eggs placed on the plate. Garnish the chicken combination fried rice if desired.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @hsamm5

Published:
Related Stories

