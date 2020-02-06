Chicken Combination Fried Rice Recipe To Make At Home In Simple Steps

Chicken combination fried rice is one of the comfiest food for Chinese lovers and non-vegetarians. You can use a mix of whatever vegetables or organic and exotic veggies you like. This chicken combination fried rice tastes even better due to its spicy chilli-garlic sauce and other authentic sauces. So, to try this chicken combination fried rice recipe at home for any occasion, here are the ingredients and steps:

Other details for this Chicken combination fried rice recipe

Cuisine: Chinese

Course: Lunch or Dinner

Diet: Non-vegetarian

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4 people

Chicken Combination Fried Rice scrumptious recipe to try at home

Ingredients required for this Chicken combination fried rice recipe

3 tbsp vegetable oil, divided

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

½ cup diced onion

½ cup diced bell pepper

1 cup chopped cooked meat, poultry, or shrimp

½ cup frozen English peas

3 cups cooked rice

¼ cup of soy sauce

1 tsp Asian chilli-garlic sauce

Garnishes: sliced green onions

Instructions to prepare this Chicken combination fried rice recipe at home

Take a pan and heat oil properly or wok over medium-high heat. After 1 to 2 minutes of time; add eggs, and mildly stir for a minute or until it gets softly scrambled.

Remove eggs from the skillet onto a plate, and chop.

Heat the remaining oil in a skillet, and add onion and bell pepper to it and stir-fry them for around 3 minutes.

Add chopped cooked meat and peas and stir-fry for some 2 minutes.

Once done with it add rice, soya sauce, and chilli-garlic sauce to enhance the taste; and stir-fry for 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

Stir in eggs placed on the plate. Garnish the chicken combination fried rice if desired.

