Chicken Combination Fried Rice Recipe To Make At Home In Simple Steps

Chicken combination fried rice is one of the comfiest food for Chinese lovers and non-vegetarians. You can use a mix of whatever vegetables or organic and exotic veggies you like. This chicken combination fried rice tastes even better due to its spicy chilli-garlic sauce and other authentic sauces. So, to try this chicken combination fried rice recipe at home for any occasion, here are the ingredients and steps:
Other details for this Chicken combination fried rice recipe
- Cuisine: Chinese
- Course: Lunch or Dinner
- Diet: Non-vegetarian
- Preparation time: 10 minutes
- Cooking time: 15 minutes
- Total time: 25 minutes
- Servings: 4 people
Chicken Combination Fried Rice scrumptious recipe to try at home
Ingredients required for this Chicken combination fried rice recipe
- 3 tbsp vegetable oil, divided
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- ½ cup diced onion
- ½ cup diced bell pepper
- 1 cup chopped cooked meat, poultry, or shrimp
- ½ cup frozen English peas
- 3 cups cooked rice
- ¼ cup of soy sauce
- 1 tsp Asian chilli-garlic sauce
- Garnishes: sliced green onions
Instructions to prepare this Chicken combination fried rice recipe at home
- Take a pan and heat oil properly or wok over medium-high heat. After 1 to 2 minutes of time; add eggs, and mildly stir for a minute or until it gets softly scrambled.
- Remove eggs from the skillet onto a plate, and chop.
- Heat the remaining oil in a skillet, and add onion and bell pepper to it and stir-fry them for around 3 minutes.
- Add chopped cooked meat and peas and stir-fry for some 2 minutes.
- Once done with it add rice, soya sauce, and chilli-garlic sauce to enhance the taste; and stir-fry for 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
- Stir in eggs placed on the plate. Garnish the chicken combination fried rice if desired.
