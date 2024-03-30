Advertisement

Protein plays a crucial role in building and repairing tissues, supporting immune function, and maintaining health and vitality. While meat and animal products are commonly associated with protein, there are plenty of delicious and nutritious vegetarian sources that can help meet your protein needs. Indian cuisine has some of the most versatile vegetarian options available. Here are some of the best vegetarian sources of protein to add to your diet.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans or our dear chole, are a versatile legume that packs a powerful protein punch. Whether enjoyed roasted as a crunchy snack, blended into creamy hummus, or tossed into salads, soups, and stews, chickpeas are a convenient and delicious way to boost your protein intake. They are also rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making them a nutritious addition to any meal.

Chickpeas | Image: Unsplash

Paneer

Paneer, a fresh cheese commonly used in Indian cuisine, is another excellent vegetarian source of protein. Made from curdled milk that is pressed and drained, paneer is rich in protein and calcium, making it a valuable addition to vegetarian diets. Enjoy paneer in dishes such as paneer tikka, palak paneer, or paneer curry for a satisfying and protein-packed meal.

Lentils

Lentils are a nutritional powerhouse, providing a hearty dose of protein, fibre, and essential nutrients. Available in various colours and varieties, including green, brown, red, and black, lentils can be cooked into soups, stews, curries, salads, and side dishes. Their mild flavour and quick cooking time make them a convenient and versatile ingredient for vegetarian meals.

Lentils | Image: Unsplash

Soybean

The only complete source of vegetarian protein, soybean is filled with nutrients. Consume it as soy milk, tofu or soyabean chunks and your body will thank you for the protein that it can provide. From salads, gravies, curries and pulao, there are too many dishes that you can make with different forms of soybean.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are tiny nutritional powerhouses that are packed with protein, fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. These versatile seeds can be added to smoothies, yoghurt, oatmeal, or salads, or used to make chia pudding or homemade energy bars. With their impressive nutrient profile and mild, nutty flavour, chia seeds are an excellent plant-based protein option for vegetarians.

Chia seeds | Image: Unsplash

Quinoa

Quinoa is a nutrient-rich pseudo-grain that is prized for its high protein content and complete amino acid profile. Unlike most grains, quinoa contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a valuable source of protein for vegetarians. Cooked quinoa can be enjoyed as a standalone side dish, mixed into salads, or used as a base for grain bowls, khichdi, and stir-fries.