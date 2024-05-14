Advertisement

In a culinary twist that has taken social media by storm, a traditional Chinese dish involving stir-fried stones, known locally as Suodiu, is captivating global food enthusiasts. This age-old specialty hails from Hubei, a landlocked province in China, where it originated centuries ago when boatmen used readily available stones as a substitute for scarce vegetables and meat.

How to prepare Suodiu?

The preparation of suodiu involves an intriguing process where chefs stir-fry small rocks with vibrant seasonings. The stones are heated on a teppanyaki-style grill, lavishly coated with chili oil, and mixed with fresh garlic sauce, cloves, and diced peppers. This method not only imparts a rich, spicy flavor to the rocks but also turns them into a unique edible experience meant to be savored through sucking, not eaten.

The cultural heritage and culinary creativity of suodiu have sparked significant interest online, particularly on Chinese platforms like Xiaohongshu, often considered the Instagram of China. Numerous videos have surfaced showing street vendors passionately preparing the dish while reciting rhythmic narrations of their cooking process.

Image credit: Xiaohongshu

Viral food trend

"A portion of spice brings the passion alive," declares one chef in a popular video, underscoring the dish's spirited essence akin to local alcoholic beverages. Once the stones are suitably flavored, they are served in palm-sized boxes for about 16 yuan (approximately US$2.30) each. These pebbles not only serve as a taste of regional cuisine but also double as keepsakes, as suggested by a vendor in a light-hearted exchange captured on video. "Bring them home as a souvenir," he tells an inquisitive customer.

This unconventional culinary experience has not only highlighted the inventive aspects of traditional Chinese cooking but also sparked a playful dialogue about the limits of gastronomy, making suodiu a hot topic among adventurous food lovers worldwide.

