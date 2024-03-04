Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Chocolate Filled Multi-Layered Dessert Shocks Internet, Video Goes Viral

A video of a skilled cook who transforms a simple chocolate shake into a multi-layered masterpiece has gone on social media, leaving the internet divided.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Multi-layered dessert
Multi-layered dessert | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A dessert enthusiast shared a video showcasing the making of an extraordinary chocolate shake that has left the internet both delighted and intrigued. The video features a skilled cook who transforms a simple chocolate shake into a multi-layered masterpiece. The video has now been doing the rounds on the internet and gone viral on social media.

Multi-layered dessert leaves netizens shocked

The video begins with the cook covering the sides of a glass with whipped cream, rolling it over a bed of chocolate chips for a classy touch. The glass is then generously filled with what can only be described as a velvety chocolate shake. The extravagance doesn't stop there – two chocolate waffles are strategically added to the sides of the glass, adorned with layers of chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, and vanilla syrup.

The dessert ascends to new heights with the introduction of four mini pancakes, each carefully topped with an additional layer of chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, and vanilla syrup. As the creation evolves, a chocolate cupcake takes its place, accompanied by a chocolate syrup-filled injection placed atop. The visual feast continues with the addition of a mini Nutella jar, Ferrero Rocher balls, and a lavish crown of whipped cream.

Fans react to the multi-layered dessert

The pièce de résistance comes as the cook expertly empties the chocolate syrup-filled injection over the entire creation, culminating in a mouthwatering finale. The video has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

Fans react to viral video | Image: X

 

A social media user wrote, "3 days later and he is still adding ingredients to his sugar potion."

Fans react to viral video | Image: X

 

Another social media user wrote, "If diabetes could take physical form, this is how it would look like. Just imagine the calorie count in that."

Fans react to viral video | Image: X

 

"TOO much sugar I see this and it makes my stomach turn," read another comment.

Food lovers are applauding the creativity and skill displayed in this over-the-top dessert. While some contemplate the potential sugar rush, many are eager to try their hand at replicating this masterpiece. 
 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

