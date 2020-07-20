Last Updated:

Chrissy Teigen Has The Perfect Recipe For Fried Pickles With Chipotle; Read Details

Chrissy Teigen has gained immense popularity through her culinary website in the past year. Try making the special fried pickles with chipotle ranch.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular celebrities in America. She started her career as a swimsuit model and then went on to be a part of several projects in the entertainment industry. In 2016, Chrissy Teigen released her first book filled with her tried and tested recipes titled  Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat which went on to become a bestseller that year.

Later in 2018, she released her second book,  Cravings: Hungry For More. Chrissy Teigen launched her website focusing majorly on cooking last year. With all that said now, try this delicious snack recipe by Chrissy Teigen:

Chrissy Teigen’s baked ‘fried’ pickles with chipotle ranch 

Ingredients needed:

  • One packet of buttermilk ranch dressing mix
  • One cup of buttermilk
  • One cup of mayonnaise
  • One tablespoon of chipotle in adobo sauce
  • Approximately 600-700 grams of sliced and drained dill sandwich or chip pickles
  • One cup of maida or all-purpose flour
  • A pinch of kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Three large, beaten eggs
  • One and a half cups of crushed potato chips

  How to make:

  1. Preheat the oven to 450°F
  2. While the oven heats up, take a large bowl
  3. Empty the contents in the ranch dressing packet
  4. Pour the buttermilk, mayonnaise, and chipotle
  5. Whisk the ingredients together very well
  6. Cover the mix and chill for a while
  7. Take another bowl
  8. Add the flour, salt, and ground black pepper
  9. Take another bowl and add the beaten eggs
  10. Add the crushed chips into another bowl
  11. Take one piece of pickle
  12. Dip it in the flour and coat it very well so that there are no cracks
  13. Now dip it in the beaten eggs
  14. Finally, coat the pickles with chips
  15. Press it well so that the chips adhere to the pickles
  16. Arrange them one by one on a baking sheet
  17. Leave some space between each piece
  18. Throw them into the oven till they turn golden and crispy
  19. Bake the chips for about 11 to 12 minutes
  20. Remove them from the oven and let it cool
  21. Once it is cooled, serve them with a bowl of the chipotle ranch dressing that we kept to chill

