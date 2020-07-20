Chrissy Teigen Has The Perfect Recipe For Fried Pickles With Chipotle; Read Details

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular celebrities in America. She started her career as a swimsuit model and then went on to be a part of several projects in the entertainment industry. In 2016, Chrissy Teigen released her first book filled with her tried and tested recipes titled Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat which went on to become a bestseller that year.
Later in 2018, she released her second book, Cravings: Hungry For More. Chrissy Teigen launched her website focusing majorly on cooking last year. With all that said now, try this delicious snack recipe by Chrissy Teigen:
Chrissy Teigen’s baked ‘fried’ pickles with chipotle ranch
Ingredients needed:
- One packet of buttermilk ranch dressing mix
- One cup of buttermilk
- One cup of mayonnaise
- One tablespoon of chipotle in adobo sauce
- Approximately 600-700 grams of sliced and drained dill sandwich or chip pickles
- One cup of maida or all-purpose flour
- A pinch of kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Three large, beaten eggs
- One and a half cups of crushed potato chips
How to make:
- Preheat the oven to 450°F
- While the oven heats up, take a large bowl
- Empty the contents in the ranch dressing packet
- Pour the buttermilk, mayonnaise, and chipotle
- Whisk the ingredients together very well
- Cover the mix and chill for a while
- Take another bowl
- Add the flour, salt, and ground black pepper
- Take another bowl and add the beaten eggs
- Add the crushed chips into another bowl
- Take one piece of pickle
- Dip it in the flour and coat it very well so that there are no cracks
- Now dip it in the beaten eggs
- Finally, coat the pickles with chips
- Press it well so that the chips adhere to the pickles
- Arrange them one by one on a baking sheet
- Leave some space between each piece
- Throw them into the oven till they turn golden and crispy
- Bake the chips for about 11 to 12 minutes
- Remove them from the oven and let it cool
- Once it is cooled, serve them with a bowl of the chipotle ranch dressing that we kept to chill
