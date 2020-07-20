Chrissy Teigen Has The Perfect Recipe For Fried Pickles With Chipotle; Read Details

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular celebrities in America. She started her career as a swimsuit model and then went on to be a part of several projects in the entertainment industry. In 2016, Chrissy Teigen released her first book filled with her tried and tested recipes titled Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat which went on to become a bestseller that year.

Later in 2018, she released her second book, Cravings: Hungry For More. Chrissy Teigen launched her website focusing majorly on cooking last year. With all that said now, try this delicious snack recipe by Chrissy Teigen:

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Has Perfect Recipe For Baking Fudgy Chocolate Brownies

Chrissy Teigen’s baked ‘fried’ pickles with chipotle ranch

Ingredients needed:

One packet of buttermilk ranch dressing mix

One cup of buttermilk

One cup of mayonnaise

One tablespoon of chipotle in adobo sauce

Approximately 600-700 grams of sliced and drained dill sandwich or chip pickles

One cup of maida or all-purpose flour

A pinch of kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Three large, beaten eggs

One and a half cups of crushed potato chips

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Recipe To Make Yummy Chocolate Chip Cookies With A Twist

How to make:

Preheat the oven to 450°F While the oven heats up, take a large bowl Empty the contents in the ranch dressing packet Pour the buttermilk, mayonnaise, and chipotle Whisk the ingredients together very well Cover the mix and chill for a while Take another bowl Add the flour, salt, and ground black pepper Take another bowl and add the beaten eggs Add the crushed chips into another bowl Take one piece of pickle Dip it in the flour and coat it very well so that there are no cracks Now dip it in the beaten eggs Finally, coat the pickles with chips Press it well so that the chips adhere to the pickles Arrange them one by one on a baking sheet Leave some space between each piece Throw them into the oven till they turn golden and crispy Bake the chips for about 11 to 12 minutes Remove them from the oven and let it cool Once it is cooled, serve them with a bowl of the chipotle ranch dressing that we kept to chill

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen’s Cheesy Baked Potatoes Are What You Need During This Quarantine