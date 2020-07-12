Last Updated:

Chrissy Teigen Teaches You How To Herb Your Chicken For A Burst Of Flavours In Your Mouth

Chrissy Teigen's love for food is widely known among her fans.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has established herself as one of the most popular celebrities in the world today. She started her career as a model and then went on to be a part of several films and shows. In 2016, she released her first culinary book titled Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat which went on to become a bestseller that year.

Later in 2018, she released her second book, Cravings: Hungry For More. Teigen launched her website focusing majorly on cooking last year. Try making this herbed chicken by Chrissy Teigen. Read on:

Chrissy Teigen’s sheet pan herbed chicken breasts and roasted green beans

Ingredients needed:

  • Three tablespoons of olive oil
  • One tablespoon of sweet paprika
  • One tablespoon of garlic powder
  • One teaspoon of ground cumin powder

  • Half teaspoon of cayenne pepper
  • Half teaspoon of kosher salt
  • 1/4th teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper powder
  • Approximately 400-500 grams of green beans, trimmed
  • One cup of cherry tomatoes
  • One large shallot onion, sliced thinly
  • Two large-sized chicken breasts

How to make:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F
  2. Take a large bowl and pour the olive oil into it
  3. Add the paprika, garlic powder, cumin powder, cayenne, salt, and pepper
  4. Take out two tablespoons of the spicy oil and keep it aside
  5. Throw the beans, tomatoes, and shallots into the large bowl with the spicy oil
  6. Transfer the vegetables onto a parchment paper on a tray
  7. Spread them evenly
  8. Keep the chicken breasts on top of the vegetables in the tray
  9. Take the remaining spiced oil
  10. Rub the chicken breasts with the remaining oil
  11. Throw the tray into the heated oven
  12. Bake until the beans are wilted
  13. The chicken breasts would turn crispy on the outside and juicy on the insides
  14. Keep them baking in the oven for about 35 to 40 minutes
  15. Take out the chicken on a chopping board
  16. Slice the chicken or cut it across the grain
  17. Take a plate and place the chicken
  18. Add a generous serving of the vegetables
  19. Now pour any of the remaining juices from the baking tray and enjoy the spice fest on your plate

