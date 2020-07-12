Chrissy Teigen Teaches You How To Herb Your Chicken For A Burst Of Flavours In Your Mouth

Chrissy Teigen has established herself as one of the most popular celebrities in the world today. She started her career as a model and then went on to be a part of several films and shows. In 2016, she released her first culinary book titled Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat which went on to become a bestseller that year.

Later in 2018, she released her second book, Cravings: Hungry For More. Teigen launched her website focusing majorly on cooking last year. Try making this herbed chicken by Chrissy Teigen. Read on:

Chrissy Teigen’s sheet pan herbed chicken breasts and roasted green beans

Ingredients needed:

Three tablespoons of olive oil

One tablespoon of sweet paprika

One tablespoon of garlic powder

One teaspoon of ground cumin powder

Half teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Half teaspoon of kosher salt

1/4th teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper powder

Approximately 400-500 grams of green beans, trimmed

One cup of cherry tomatoes

One large shallot onion, sliced thinly

Two large-sized chicken breasts

How to make:

Preheat the oven to 350°F Take a large bowl and pour the olive oil into it Add the paprika, garlic powder, cumin powder, cayenne, salt, and pepper Take out two tablespoons of the spicy oil and keep it aside Throw the beans, tomatoes, and shallots into the large bowl with the spicy oil Transfer the vegetables onto a parchment paper on a tray Spread them evenly Keep the chicken breasts on top of the vegetables in the tray Take the remaining spiced oil Rub the chicken breasts with the remaining oil Throw the tray into the heated oven Bake until the beans are wilted The chicken breasts would turn crispy on the outside and juicy on the insides Keep them baking in the oven for about 35 to 40 minutes Take out the chicken on a chopping board Slice the chicken or cut it across the grain Take a plate and place the chicken Add a generous serving of the vegetables Now pour any of the remaining juices from the baking tray and enjoy the spice fest on your plate

