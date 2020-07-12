Chrissy Teigen Teaches You How To Herb Your Chicken For A Burst Of Flavours In Your Mouth

Chrissy Teigen has established herself as one of the most popular celebrities in the world today. She started her career as a model and then went on to be a part of several films and shows. In 2016, she released her first culinary book titled Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat which went on to become a bestseller that year.
Later in 2018, she released her second book, Cravings: Hungry For More. Teigen launched her website focusing majorly on cooking last year. Try making this herbed chicken by Chrissy Teigen. Read on:
ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Has Perfect Recipe For Baking Fudgy Chocolate Brownies
Chrissy Teigen’s sheet pan herbed chicken breasts and roasted green beans
Ingredients needed:
- Three tablespoons of olive oil
- One tablespoon of sweet paprika
- One tablespoon of garlic powder
- One teaspoon of ground cumin powder
ALSO READ | Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen And Other Celeb-inspired Gowns For Your Prom Night
- Half teaspoon of cayenne pepper
- Half teaspoon of kosher salt
- 1/4th teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper powder
- Approximately 400-500 grams of green beans, trimmed
- One cup of cherry tomatoes
- One large shallot onion, sliced thinly
- Two large-sized chicken breasts
ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Recipe To Make Yummy Chocolate Chip Cookies With A Twist
How to make:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F
- Take a large bowl and pour the olive oil into it
- Add the paprika, garlic powder, cumin powder, cayenne, salt, and pepper
- Take out two tablespoons of the spicy oil and keep it aside
- Throw the beans, tomatoes, and shallots into the large bowl with the spicy oil
- Transfer the vegetables onto a parchment paper on a tray
- Spread them evenly
- Keep the chicken breasts on top of the vegetables in the tray
- Take the remaining spiced oil
- Rub the chicken breasts with the remaining oil
- Throw the tray into the heated oven
- Bake until the beans are wilted
- The chicken breasts would turn crispy on the outside and juicy on the insides
- Keep them baking in the oven for about 35 to 40 minutes
- Take out the chicken on a chopping board
- Slice the chicken or cut it across the grain
- Take a plate and place the chicken
- Add a generous serving of the vegetables
- Now pour any of the remaining juices from the baking tray and enjoy the spice fest on your plate
ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Teaches Fans How To Bake Pizza Crust In Three Ways; See Recipe Inside