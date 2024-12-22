Christmas 2024 Recipes: Dish Out These Delish Desserts For A Grand Celebration

The most wonderful time of the year is here, and with it comes the joy of hosting Christmas and year-end parties. But if your dessert menu is still undecided, fret not! These stunning sweet treats are guaranteed to impress. From Odisha ’s heritage dessert chena pora to the quintessential American pumpkin pie, these recipes are as easy as they are decadent. Let’s dive into these festive delights!

Chena pora cheesecake. Image credit: Pinterest

Chena pora cheesecake

This unique dessert takes Odisha’s beloved chena pora (roasted cottage cheese) and elevates it into a showstopping cheesecake.

Ingredients:

For Chena Pora:

Cottage cheese (chena), 250 gm

Sugar, 4 tbsp (adjust to taste)

Cardamom powder, ½ tsp

Ghee, 2 tbsp

For the Base:

Crushed digestive biscuits, 150 gm

Melted butter, 75 gm

For the Filling:

Cream cheese, 200 gm

Powdered sugar, 100 gm

Vanilla extract, 1 tsp

Whipped cream, 200 ml

Method:

Prepare Chena Pora: Mash cottage cheese with sugar and cardamom powder. Shape into patties and grill in ghee until golden brown. Cool and crumble.

Make the Base: Combine crushed biscuits and butter. Press into a springform pan and refrigerate.

Prepare Filling: Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Fold in whipped cream and crumbled chena pora.

Assemble: Pour filling over the biscuit base and smooth the top. Chill for 6 hours (overnight is better).

Serve: Garnish with crushed nuts or honey and serve chilled.

Classic pumpkin pie will bring the much-needed Christmas cheer back to your holiday dining table. Image credit: Pinterest

Classic pumpkin pie

No Christmas dessert lineup is complete without a warm, spiced pumpkin pie.

Ingredients:

Pumpkin puree, 250 gm

Heavy cream, 120 ml

Granulated sugar, 100 gm

Ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, ½ tsp each

Salt, ¼ tsp

Eggs, 2

Pie crust, 1 (store-bought or homemade)

Instructions: