Cocktail Recipes That You Can Prepare At Home This Valentine's Day

The blushing geisha is a glamorous drink with a lovely combination of floral and fruit flavors, suitable for Valentine's Day. Mixing up these cocktails is extremely simple and you can instantly make one for your special one. To make matters more easy for you below mentioned are two best cocktail recipes that are ideal for a valentine's day-

Two best cocktail recipes for this valentine's day

Blushing Geisha

Ingredients:

4 ounces Ty Ku Liqueur

2 ounces pomegranate juice

4 ounces rose nectar

Garnish​: lime wedge

Directions:

In a mixing glass filled with ice, add Ty Ku, pomegranate juice and rose nectar. Mix well.

Strain in an old-fashioned bottle in a stemmed container or over ice.

Garnish with a wedge of lime.

Serve

Floating on cloud nine

Mix Pinnacle Whipped Vodka with strawberries and cream to prepare the "floating on cloud 9" special. This tasty blended strawberry drink is an appropriate name because it's sweeter than most.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Pinnacle whipped cream vodka (Pinnacle)

1-ounce strawberry liqueur (DeKuyper Wild Strawberry)

2 ounces half and half

1 cup ice

Garnish: strawberry candy (crushed, for rim)

Directions:

Pick materials.

Rim a smashed strawberry candy cocktail glass, using the strawberry liquor to coat the rim.

Pour the whiskey, the cherry liqueur, half and half of it, and melt into a mixer. Mix until it is smooth.

Pour into the glass which is prepared.

Serve and have fun!

Tip: