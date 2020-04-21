Contactless Dining Post Lockdown | Everything You Need To Know About It

Everyone around the world is following social distancing to avoid the spread of deadly Coronavirus. People are wondering whether it is safe to order food during the lockdown. Post lockdown, many people would still be wondering whether it will be safe to dine out or order in. To address all such concerns, some fo the restaurant chains and food delivery apps have started to explore the option of 'contactless' dining.

What is contactless dining?

Contactless dining is when there is no need to touch the bill or the menu card while dining at a restaurant or an eatery. Contactless dining also offers the tables to be placed at least one metre apart to maintain social distancing. Food delivery and restaurant chain app Zomato and Dineout announced on their Twitter that how exactly is the whole contactless dining is going to be.

See the tweets here

1/2

Earlier this week, our CEO & cofounder @ankitatdineout introduced #ContactlessDining for our restaurant partners. With our existing technology & new guidelines, we are ensuring it is #SafeToEatOut when lockdown ends. Watch the interview on @NewsX here: https://t.co/akL94FDV7Q pic.twitter.com/Ak9PcVyuHi — Dineout Later. Stay Home Now. (@dineout_india) April 18, 2020

Contactless Dining. We anticipate dining out will undergo significant & permanent changes in the way it operates. Based on some recent consumer studies, diners are ranking safety assurance and hygiene as their top factors when they choose a restaurant for dine in. @grvgpta



[1/n] — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) April 18, 2020

How will the contactless dining work?

According to Dineout's tweet, the option of contactless dining can be implemented post lockdown. The tweet also said that in contactless dining, one will pre-book the tables and order before reaching the restaurant to save time and avoiding to touch the menu. The tables will also be placed a bit far from each other. Payment and feedback can also be done online through various digital wallets. Other orders can also be made through the app while in the restaurant.

How does the food come to you in contactless dining?

Even in contactless dining, the waiting staff will have to bring your food from the kitchen. But the waiting staff will be taking all the necessary precautions like wearing a mask and following the required hygiene standards. According to Zomato, such measures will also help the restaurants and the overall economy of restaurants.