Undhiyu is a traditional Gujarati mixed vegetable dish, which is also believed to be a local specialty of Surat. It is a mixture of vegetables like brinjal, potato, raw banana, etc, that are stuffed with the masala made of coconut, and peanut. If you want to try this well-known vegetable at home follow the easy instructions below:

Ingredients

10 tablespoon surti vaal aka lilva papadi

2 baby eggplant

1/4 cup gram flour (besan)

1/2 cup small potatoes with skins

1 1/2 cup fenugreek leaves ( methi)

1/4 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon chilli powder

1 1/2 tablespoon sugar

2 1/2 teaspoon ginger paste

1 green unripe bananas

2 1/2 tablespoon virgin olive oil

1 pinch baking soda

6 tablespoon yam

1/4 tablespoon carom seeds

1/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 cup grated coconut

1 pinch asafoetida

1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

2 1/2 teaspoon crushed to paste green chilli

1/4 teaspoon powdered turmeric

2 tablespoon toor daal

Salt as required

Refined oil as required

Water as required

Method

At first, you have to make methi muthias. For that, take a bowl and mix salt and fenugreek leaves in water. After soaking it for 7 to 8 minutes, squeeze out all the water from the leaves.

In the bowl full of soaked fenugreek leaves, add wheat flour, gram flour, chilli powder, ginger, green chilli paste, turmeric powder along with sugar, a pinch of baking soda and 1 1/2 tsp olive oil. Mix all the ingredients and add some water to the bowl. Once the dough is kneaded well, divide it into equal portions and roll each portion in between the palms into a round shape.

Deep fry the muthias until they are golden brown, in a non-stick kadhai on medium flame. Take peeled baby potatoes, sliced pieces of banana and small eggplants and make slits in the center without splitting it. Now, to make a coconut-coriander masala, add chilli powder, sugar, grated coconut, chopped coriander, green garlic, cumin seed powder, coriander powder, green chilli paste, ginger paste and salt in a bowl. Mix all the ingredients and stuff it into the slits of eggplants, bananas and potatoes.

Later, take a big bowl and mix the fresh surti vaal, yam, toor daal, and the remaining coconut-coriander masala together. Keep the bowl aside for at least 10 minutes. Keep a pressure cooker on medium flame and heat oil in it. Add carom seeds and saute until they crackle. Add asafoetida with baking soda and fry for a while. Add stuffed potatoes and eggplants and increase the flame to high. Close the lid and cook all the vegetables for 2 whistles. Now, let the steam release on its own.

After opening the lid toss the contents of the cooker, and then add the stuffed bananas along with fried methi muthias. Put the cooker once again on low flame and cook till the bananas are tender while stirring occasionally. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with puri and shrikhand.

