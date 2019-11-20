Craving For Some Crispy Dosa In Chennai? Head To These Places For Lip-smacking Experience

Chennai is a beautiful city that is widely known not just for its tourist spots but also for the delicious South Indian cuisine. Chennai has wonderful tourist spots that bring people flocking to the city. There are also many people who like to visit the city just because of the delicious food. Among the various popular food items are idlis, medu vada, uttapam and dosas. However, menues of restaurants in Chennai are incomplete without a variety of dosas. The dosas here are crispy and will definitely leave you wanting more. Listed below are some of the best places to have dosas in Chennai.

Best restaurants for dosas in Chennai

1) Murugan Idli

This is one of the most famous places in Chennai where you get delicious idlis. The place is not just known for the soft and fluffy idlis but also for some lip-smacking, crispy dosas. The podi-dosa or ghee-roast that’s served with a combination of chutneys will definitely make you want to order more. Before enter the restaurant, the aroma of the food and coffee will make you hungry.

2) Mami Tiffin Stall & Vinayaga Caterers

This is another famous place in Chennai, popular for its dosas, particularly podi-dosa. The joint is also famous for its authentic filter kaapi, bonda, adai and more. The restaurant reminds you of delicious home-cooked food. This is an iconic place and a must-visit when you are in the city. The place is also budget-friendly and has a variety of dosas to offer.

3) Mylai Karpagambal Mess

The decades-old mess has sustained its flavor and authenticity even today. The ambiance of the place compels people to make a beeline for the mess. It gives out an aura of deep-rooted old-world charm, with its walls adorned with paintings of various Indian gods. Among other dishes, the podi dosa or their ghee-masal dosa is the best; you cannot afford to miss them. Adai avaial, another variant of dosa, is their signature dish.

