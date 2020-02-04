Want To Buy Fresh Fish In Mumbai? Check Out These Places To Buy A Fresh Catch

Commonly found in coastal cuisines, seafood is one of the most important elements of the human diet. It mainly consists of various types of fishes like pomfret and salmons. Mumbai, which is located on the sea coast has a lot of fish markets, from where you could buy a fresh catch. Take a look at the best markets below.

5 places to buy a fresh catch of fish in Mumbai

Dadar Fish Market

The Dadar Fish Market is located close to the BMC building in Dadar and this fish market is the go-to place for all the fish lovers of Dadar. It is a bit difficult to find freshwater fish in this market, you can find many common ones from the Arabian sea here. This place is always bustling with people and you can visit anytime till late evening.

Sion Fish Market

Located in the proximity to the Sion railway station, this place is crowded throughout the day. All types of fishes are available here and at an affordable rate. The best buy at this market is crabs if you have good bargaining skills.

Crawford Fish Market

The Crawford Market is also known to be the first building of the country to be lit up by electricity. This fish market opens up early in the morning and is bustling till late afternoon. If you have great bargaining skills, you can get fresh catch daily, at good rates.

Fresh To Home

If you do not like to visit the fish market, there is another option you can opt for. You can get fish delivered at your doorstep. Right from vegetables, seafood to poultry, Fresh to home has everything you need for a perfect Sunday feast.

Big Basket

Big Basket might be famous for groceries but trust us when we say this, you can order seafood sitting at home and get it at your doorstep. They have everything from frozen fish fillets to fresh seafood. They even have an express system when you can select fresh seafood and get it delivered within 3 hours.

