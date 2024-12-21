Published 22:36 IST, December 21st 2024
One Last Bite Of Cucumber Base Recipe To Wrap Up 2024
For one last hurrah before the year ends, here’s a refreshing cucumber rice recipe perfect for a light and satisfying meal.
Cucumber Rice Recipe/Rep Pic | Image: Pexels
How much cucumber is too much? After cucumber salad took the world by storm this year, this fruit-vegetable hybrid has remained in the spotlight. Even as the year comes to a close, are we done with cucumbers? Definitely not!
Ingredients
Cool rice---
- 3 cups cooked rice
- 1/4 tsp sesame oil
Temper---
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
- 1 tbsp urad dal
- Curry leaves few
- 1 tbsp chana dal
Cucumber rice---
- 1/2 tsp ginger
- 2 Green chilli
- 1/2 tsp asafoetida
- 1 cup coconut
- 1 +1/2 cup baby cucumber grated lengthwise
- Required salt
- Coriander leaves few
- 1/4 tsp lemon juice
Direction
- First, add cooked rice and sesame oil to a wide plate; cool completely
- Add oil to a wide heavy bottomed pan and heat on medium same
- Furthermore, add cashews and peanuts; mix well and roast till they start to change colour
- Add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, and curry leaves; splutter
- Furthermore add ginger, green chilli, and asafoetida; mix well and roast
- Add coconut; mix well and saute for 1 minute till moisture evaporates and slightly changes colour
- Furthermore, add cucumber; mix well and saute for 1+1/2 minutes
- Add rice; give a quick mix
- Furthermore, add salt; mix well and cook for 1 minute
- Turn off the stove
- Finally, sprinkle coriander leaves and lemon juice; mix well
(Recipe credit: traditionallymodernfood.com)
