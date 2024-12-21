sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:36 IST, December 21st 2024

One Last Bite Of Cucumber Base Recipe To Wrap Up 2024

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Cucumber Rice Recipe/Rep Pic | Image: Pexels

How much cucumber is too much? After cucumber salad took the world by storm this year, this fruit-vegetable hybrid has remained in the spotlight. Even as the year comes to a close, are we done with cucumbers? Definitely not!

For one last hurrah before the year ends, here’s a refreshing cucumber rice recipe perfect for a light and satisfying meal.

Ingredients

Cool rice---

  • 3 cups cooked rice
  • 1/4 tsp sesame oil

Temper---

  • 1 tbsp coconut oil
  • 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
  • 1 tbsp urad dal
  • Curry leaves few
  • 1 tbsp chana dal

Cucumber rice---

  • 1/2 tsp ginger
  • 2 Green chilli
  • 1/2 tsp asafoetida
  • 1 cup coconut
  • 1 +1/2 cup baby cucumber grated lengthwise
  • Required salt
  • Coriander leaves few
  • 1/4 tsp lemon juice
Cucumber rice recipe. Rep Pic. Image: Pexels

Direction

  • First, add cooked rice and sesame oil to a wide plate; cool completely
  • Add oil to a wide heavy bottomed pan and heat on medium same
  • Furthermore, add cashews and peanuts; mix well and roast till they start to change colour
  • Add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, and curry leaves; splutter
  • Furthermore add ginger, green chilli, and asafoetida; mix well and roast
  • Add coconut; mix well and saute for 1 minute till moisture evaporates and slightly changes colour
  • Furthermore, add cucumber; mix well and saute for 1+1/2 minutes
  • Add rice; give a quick mix
  • Furthermore, add salt; mix well and cook for 1 minute
  • Turn off the stove
  • Finally, sprinkle coriander leaves and lemon juice; mix well

(Recipe credit: traditionallymodernfood.com)

Updated 22:36 IST, December 21st 2024