How To Make Curd Rice In Three Different Styles And Ingredients

Curd rice is one of the lightest dishes to eat which is easy to make and also does not take too much time or efforts. All you need to do is put up two-three ingredients together and make a hearty dish of curd rice. Here are three different ways in which you can make scrumptious curd rice.

How to make South Indian Style Curd rice in 3 ways?

Fruit and Nut curd rice

Ingredients

2 cups - rice

1 ½ cup- curd

1 tsp- sugar

½ tsp- black pepper

2 tsp- roasted peanuts

2 tsp - raisins

2-3 tbsp- Chopped coconut

2-3 tbsp - Pomegranate seeds

Mint leaves to garnish

Method:

In a bowl, add cooked rice and curd. Mix well and add sugar, salt, black pepper, roasted peanuts, raisins, coconut and pomegranate seeds. Garnish with mint leaves and serve

Crisp vegetable curd rice

2 cups- Rice

1 ½ cup- Curd

1 tsp- Sugar

1 tsp- Oil

1 tsp- Mustard seed

1 tsp- Chana dal

1 tbsp- Peanuts

1 tsp- Urad dal

Curry leaves

1 Onion, finely chopped

½ carrot, finely chopped

Method:

In a bowl, put cooked rice and add curd to it. Then add salt and sugar and mix well. In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, after it crackles, add urad dal, chana dal and peanuts. Add curry leaves and vegetables which are chopped. Stir fry them for about a minute and add salt and sugar. After the vegetables turn crunchy, put it in the bowl of curd rice, garnish with mint leaves and serve.

Tadka Flavour curd rice

1 ½ cup cooked rice

1 ½ cup curd

1 tsp –sugar

1 ½ tsp ghee

1 tsp – Mustard

1 tsp – Chana dal

1 tsp Urad dal

¼ tsp Hing

1 dry red chillies

Curry leaves

2 slit green chilli

Method:

In a bowl, add cooked rice and curd. Add salt and sugar and mix well.

In a small pan, add ghee and add mustard seed.

Put urad dal and chana dal in the mixture. Add hing and chillies to the mixture.

Then add chilli and let the mixture cook well, make sure not to burn your dish.

Add the tadka to the curd rice and serve.

