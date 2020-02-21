Curry Leaves: Four Different Ways To Use This Aromatic Herb In Cooking

Curry leaves are one of the most aromatic herbs used while preparing Indian dishes. Curry leaves are green in colour and about one and a half inches long. The teardrop-shaped leaves are a part of a citrus family. Curry leaves are not a dominant taste in cooking, but their subtle flavour is unmistakable, giving meals a richer, robust flavour. Here are four different ways to use curry leaves in cooking.

Stir-fry curry leaves in ghee

Stir-frying curry leaves in ghee or butter softens them. To get the appropriate flavour of curry leaves in your dish, they need to be cooked on high heat. Stir curry leaves with oil or butter for three to five minutes and then add them to any dish.

Tempering or Tadka

Tempering also famously known as Tadka in India can be done by curry leaves. Tadka is an aromatic base used in Indian cuisine. It is the mixture of curry leaves, cumin, mustard seeds that are stir-fried together in ghee, oil, or butter.

Dried Curry Leaves

For this, one must air dry curry leaves in an open basket. Keep them away from direct light for around three to five days. Your dried curry leaves are ready. One can crumble them and sprinkle over any dish to add more flavours. One of the specialities of dries curry leaves is that they can last up to a year if kept in a vacuum-tight container.

Flavour oil with Curry leaves

If one only wants the flavour of curry leaves and not have curry leaves in your dish, then take a pan and heat oil in it. Add curry leaves and stir-fry them. Remove the leaves from oil and use it to make your dish.

Four famous dishes that are incomplete without curry leaves:

Yellow Dal with curry leaves

Rasam with curry leaves

Basmati rice with curry leaves

Karivepaku kodi kura