Dalgona Coffee Trend: How To Click The Best Shots To Participate In This Trend?

The Internet has another trend that has caught the attention of the audience. The trend started on TikTok with the hashtag Dalgona Coffee. Slowly, people started making videos on it and the hashtag Dalgona Coffee and Dalgona Coffee Trend gained over 10 million views on TikTok. People are learning a creative way to make coffee during their quarantine. The Dalgona Coffee Trend also came on other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

ALSO READ | What Is Dalgona Coffee Challenge? Here Are All The Answers To This Question!

Dalgona Coffee photos

If you want your photo or video to become viral, you need to click the picture from the right angle and at the right time. When you pour the coffee mixture on top, you need to click the image before the forth melts down. It is important to get a good angle to make your picture look mouth-watering. Not to forget the important role that lighting and ambience can play in making your Dalgona coffee photos look aesthetically pleasing.

How to participate in Dalgona Coffee Trend?

For participating in the trend you need to make the Dalgona Coffee. For making the Dalgona Coffee, you will need the required ingredients. You need to make a video or click a photo of your Dalgona Coffee and post it on social media with the hashtag Dalgona Coffee Trend. People have also gained massive views on their account after posting the image on their social media.

ALSO READ | Dalgona Coffee Recipe: How To Make Delicious Dalgona Coffee At Home & Ace The Viral Trend

Quarantine Activity: Dalgona Coffee (Easy method)

NO HAND MIXER, NO WHISK



Recipe:

Ratio 2:2:3

•2 Tbsp Instant Coffee

•2 Tbsp Fine/Castor Sugar

•3 Tbsp Water



Method:

1. Combine instant coffee, sugar and water in a bowl.



xx pic.twitter.com/CPBI5tJKUp — Lala (@Gladysiology) March 26, 2020

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor Whips Out 'value The Simpler Things In Life' Through A Coffee Picture; Read

Dalgona Coffee Origin

Dalgona Coffee Trend originated in South Korea. It is a DIY South Korean coffee trend that gained immense popularity on TikTok. There are various flavours you can treat yourself to, which are Mocha, Cappuccino, Latte, Caramel Macchiato, and many more.

ALSO READ | Herbal Alternatives To Coffee For Better Lifestyle & Well-being