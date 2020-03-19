Date Night: Make Your Partner Something Special With These Simple Recipes

Worried what special to cook for your date night? Well fret not as here we have listed some easy to make recipes that are ideal for a romantic date. These recipes require minimal ingredients and can be cooked in a jiffy. Accompanied with some red wine, these dishes can be easily savored over a romantic candle-light dinner.

Baked Lobster Tails

Ingredients for 2 servings

8 oz lobster tail(225 g), 2 tails

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 wedges lemon, to serve

Broccoli, cooked, to serve

Preparation

Using a clean pair of scissors or kitchen shears, cut along the middle of the top of the shell towards the fins of the tail, making sure to cut in a straight line. If you are having difficulty opening the shell up to lift out the meat, flip the tail over and make cuts along the carapace where the legs meet the bottom part tail. This will help break the rigid structure of the shell and allow it to be more flexible. While cutting through the shell, you may have also cut into the meat, which is perfectly okay. Make a shallow cut through the middle of the lobster meat and then peel down the thin layer of meat over the sides. This gives the lobster tail its signature look. Preheat oven to 450°F (230°C). In a small bowl, combine the butter, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, lemon juice, and parsley, then brush the mixture evenly over the lobster meat. Bake for approximately 12-15 minutes, until the lobster is fully cooked but not rubbery. Serve with a side of broccoli and a lemon wedge.

Scalloped Potatoes

Ingredients for 2 servings

1 tablespoon butter

2 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon flour

1 cup milk(240 mL)

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

3 yukon potatoes, peeled

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Melt the butter and fry the garlic until it’s just starting to brown in a pot. Add the flour, salt and pepper. whisk until there are no lumps. Slowly mix in the milk, while constantly whisking to make sure the mixture is smooth. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat. Slice the potatoes, thick slices, then fan them out in a small baking dish. Pour the sauce on top of the potatoes, then sprinkle with parmesan. Bake for about 1 hour, until the top, is golden brown. Sprinkle chopped parsley on top, then serve.

Promo Image credit: Shutterstock